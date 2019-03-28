SEC Form 8K: d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals in Arizona
03/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT
'Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. has registered the trade name 'Liberty Star Minerals' in Arizona and will transition to its use in Arizona over the coming months. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. will be recognized as 'doing business as', or 'd/b/a' Liberty Star Minerals. The full legal corporate name Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. and ticker symbol, LBSR, remain unchanged.'
