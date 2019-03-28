Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.    

LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP.
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEC Form 8K: d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals in Arizona

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:21am EDT

'Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. has registered the trade name 'Liberty Star Minerals' in Arizona and will transition to its use in Arizona over the coming months. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. will be recognized as 'doing business as', or 'd/b/a' Liberty Star Minerals. The full legal corporate name Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. and ticker symbol, LBSR, remain unchanged.'

https://www.m2compliance.com/hosting/company/LBSR/link_files/2019/03-27-2019/Form8-K(03-27-2019)LiberyStarUranium&MetalsCorp/Form8-K.pdf

Disclaimer

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corporation published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & MET
11:21aSEC FORM 8K : d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals in Arizona
PU
03/27LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
02/26LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS : Message From The President
PU
02/14LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
01/14LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS : Pays Fees for Hay Mountain Project State Mineral..
AQ
01/11LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS : Pays Fees for Hay Mountain Project State Mineral..
PU
2018LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
2018LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
2018LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS : President's Statement
PU
2018LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS : NR 214 - Liberty Star Appoints Brett Gross as Ch..
AQ
More news
Chart LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Gross Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter O'Heeron Chairman
W. Bradley Munroe Director
V. E. Streety Director
James A. Briscoe Chief Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP.76.92%0
BHP GROUP PLC8.73%129 673
BHP GROUP LTD10.72%129 673
RIO TINTO16.21%97 524
RIO TINTO LIMITED21.36%97 524
ANGLO AMERICAN13.41%36 729
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.