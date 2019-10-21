Log in
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast

10/21/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) will webcast its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 21, 2019, which will occur immediately following the annual Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”). Presentations will begin at approximately 9:00am E.S.T and Liberty TripAdvisor’s annual Investor Meeting is estimated to begin at approximately 10:50am E.S.T. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Liberty TripAdvisor’s financial performance and outlook.

The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Liberty TripAdvisor website.

The annual Investor Meeting will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Liberty TripAdvisor website at http://libertytripadvisorholdings.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Companies presenting in the morning at the annual Investor Meetings include:

  • Liberty Media
    • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
    • Formula 1
    • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
    • Atlanta Braves
  • Liberty TripAdvisor
    • TripAdvisor, Inc.

About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) consists of its subsidiary TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is the world’s largest online travel community, aggregating reviews and opinions from its community of travelers about destinations, accommodations, restaurants and activities throughout the world.


© Business Wire 2019
