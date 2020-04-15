Log in
LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.

LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(LTRPA)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty TripAdvisor : Issues Statement on Recent Volatility of Its Stock Price

04/15/2020 | 06:51pm EDT

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB)  today announced that it is not aware of the reasons for the recent volatility in its stock price. Liberty TripAdvisor has not selectively disclosed any material nonpublic information to analysts, investors or others, and Liberty TripAdvisor is not aware of any sales or purchase of its common shares by any of its executive officers or directors within the last 30 days. Liberty TripAdvisor’s management believes it is prudent to advise the market of this given recent fluctuations of its stock price.

About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:  LTRPA, LTRPB) consists of its subsidiary Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel platform, aggregating reviews and opinions from its community of travelers about accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises throughout the world.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 286 M
Chart LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,62  $
Last Close Price 2,55  $
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 199%
Spread / Lowest Target 184%
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer, Senior VP & Controller
Albert Edwin Rosenthaler Director & Chief Corporate Development Officer
Michael J. Malone Independent Director
Chris Mueller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.-71.43%166
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.25%482 836
NETFLIX, INC.27.81%181 468
NASPERS LIMITED-0.10%61 506
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.69%47 932
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-9.11%25 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
