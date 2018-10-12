Liberty Broadband Corporation : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast

Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA,
LBRDK) will webcast its annual Investor Meeting on Wednesday, November
14, 2018, which will occur immediately following the annual Investor
Meeting of Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”). Presentations at
Qurate Retail’s annual Investor Meeting will begin at approximately
12:45pm E.S.T and Liberty Broadband’s annual Investor Meeting is
estimated to begin at approximately 1:40pm E.S.T. During its annual
Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Liberty Broadband’s
financial performance and outlook.
The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to
shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is
available on the Liberty Broadband website.
The annual Investor Meeting will be broadcast live via the Internet. All
interested persons should visit the Liberty Broadband website at http://ir.libertybroadband.com/events-and-presentations/events to
register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be
available on this website for one year after appropriate filings have
been made with the SEC.
Companies presenting in the afternoon at the annual Investor Meetings
include:
-
Qurate Retail, Inc.
-
Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty, Inc.
-
Charter Communications, Inc.
-
GCI
-
LendingTree, Inc.
About Liberty Broadband Corporation
Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK) businesses
consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiary
Skyhook.
