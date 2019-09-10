Log in
Liberty Latin America : Announces Acquisition of Remaining 12.5% of UTS

09/10/2019

Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America") (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 12.5% of United Telecommunication Services N.V. (“UTS”), which provides fixed and mobile services to the island nations of Curaçao, St. Maarten, St. Martin, Bonaire, St. Barths, St. Eustatius and Saba, from the government of St. Maarten.

In March this year, Liberty Latin America acquired 87.5% of UTS at a total enterprise value of $189 million, read more here. The completion of this acquisition for the remaining 12.5% results in Liberty Latin America owning 100% of UTS.

ABOUT UTS

United Telecommunication Services owns and operates multiple media and telecommunication businesses that serve a wide range of audiences across the different island territories where they operate, which includes Curaçao, St. Maarten, St. Martin, Bonaire, St. Barths, St. Eustatius and Saba. In addition to serving the local population, these territories are well known as tourism and business destinations.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 970 M
EBIT 2019 653 M
Net income 2019 -170 M
Debt 2019 6 030 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization -
Chart LIBY LATIPAR
Duration : Period :
LIBY LATIPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 23,10  $
Last Close Price 17,25  $
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
