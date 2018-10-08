LIBY TRIP : Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings”)
(Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced that interested shareholders and
analysts are invited to participate in a brief quarterly Q&A session
following the completion of the prepared remarks on Liberty Media
Corporation’s third quarter earnings conference call. During this Q&A
session management will be accepting questions regarding both Liberty
Media Corporation and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings. Chairman, President
and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host the conference call
on Thursday, November 8th, at 11:00 a.m. (E.S.T.).
During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and
outlook of both companies, as well as other forward looking matters.
Please call ReadyTalk at (800) 239-9838 or (323) 794-2551, passcode
7731840, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be
on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator
will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.
In addition, the conference call will be broadcast live via the
Internet. All interested participants should visit the Liberty
TripAdvisor Holdings website at http://ir.libertytripadvisorholdings.com/events-and-presentations/events
to register for the web cast. Replays of the call will also be available
on the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings website. The conference call will be
archived on the website for one year after appropriate filings have been
made with the SEC.
About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) consists of
its subsidiary TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is the world’s largest online
travel community, aggregating reviews and opinions from its community of
travelers about destinations, accommodations, restaurants and activities
throughout the world.
