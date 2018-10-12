Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq:
LTRPA, LTRPB) will webcast its annual Investor Meeting on Wednesday,
November 14, 2018, which will occur immediately following the annual
Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”).
Presentations will begin at approximately 9:00am E.S.T and Liberty
TripAdvisor’s annual Investor Meeting is estimated to begin at
approximately 10:50am E.S.T. During its annual Investor Meeting,
observations may be made regarding Liberty TripAdvisor’s financial
performance and outlook.
The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to
shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is
available on the Liberty TripAdvisor website.
The annual Investor Meeting will be broadcast live via the Internet. All
interested persons should visit the Liberty TripAdvisor website at http://ir.libertytripadvisorholdings.com/events-and-presentations/events
to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be
available on this website for one year after appropriate filings have
been made with the SEC.
Companies presenting in the morning at the annual Investor Meetings
include:
-
Liberty Media
-
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
-
Formula 1
-
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
-
Atlanta Braves
-
Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) consists of
its subsidiary TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is the world’s largest online
travel community, aggregating reviews and opinions from its community of
travelers about destinations, accommodations, restaurants and activities
throughout the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005354/en/