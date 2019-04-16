LiDCO : Award of share options/director dealing

LiDCO Group Plc

('LiDCO' or the 'Company')

Award of share options/director dealing

LiDCO (AIM: LID), the hemodynamic monitoring company, announces that the Board has yesterday, 15 April 2019, finalised the grant of options ('Options') to Mr Sassone, CEO and Mr Hall, CFO, to subscribe for new ordinary shares of 0.5p.

Option type Number of shares over which options granted Total number of options held post grant Percentage of issued share capital under option Mr Sassone EMI Unapproved - 2,000,000 3,448,262 6,147,342 1.41% 2.52% Total 2,000,000 9,595,604 3.93% Mr Hall EMI 2,000,000 2,000,000 0.82%

A proportion of the Options may vest and be exercised at 0.5 pence per Ordinary Share anytime between 9 April 2022 and 9 April 2025 if the average share price in the three months ending 9 April 2022 (the 'Average Share Price') equals or exceeds 6.00p. At an Average Share Price of 6.00p, 15% of the Options become exercisable, for all of the Options to vest the Average Share Price must equal or exceed 10.00p, and a straight line sliding scale applies to determine the amount vesting if the Average Share Price is between 6.00p and 10.00p.

The Company is currently in the process of finalising share option grants to key employees over a further 1,025,000 Ordinary shares. Following these grants, the total number of shares under option will be 20,478,376 representing 8.4% of the issued share capital.

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Matt Sassone 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: LiDCO Group Plc b) LEI: 213800PYQTIUV6HIYL36 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each GB0030546849 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of Management Share Options c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 0.50 pence per share 2,000,000 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 0.50 pence per share 2,000,000 e) Date of the transaction: 15-04-2019 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Tim Hall 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: LiDCO Group Plc b) LEI: 213800PYQTIUV6HIYL36 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each GB0030546849 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of Management Share Options c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 0.50 pence per share 2,000,000 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 0.50 pence per share 2,000,000 e) Date of the transaction: 15-04-2019 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

