Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  LiDCO Group plc    LID   GB0030546849

LIDCO GROUP PLC

(LID)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 11:35:18 am
4.55 GBp   --.--%
02:38aLIDCO : Award of share options/director dealing
PU
03/12LIDCO : Master distribution agreement for Latin America
PU
2018LIDCO : Half-year Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LiDCO : Award of share options/director dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 02:38am EDT

LiDCO Group Plc

('LiDCO' or the 'Company')

Award of share options/director dealing

LiDCO (AIM: LID), the hemodynamic monitoring company, announces that the Board has yesterday, 15 April 2019, finalised the grant of options ('Options') to Mr Sassone, CEO and Mr Hall, CFO, to subscribe for new ordinary shares of 0.5p.

Option type

Number of shares over which options granted

Total number of options held post grant

Percentage of issued share capital under option

Mr Sassone

EMI

Unapproved

-

2,000,000

3,448,262

6,147,342

1.41%

2.52%

Total

2,000,000

9,595,604

3.93%

Mr Hall

EMI

2,000,000

2,000,000

0.82%

A proportion of the Options may vest and be exercised at 0.5 pence per Ordinary Share anytime between 9 April 2022 and 9 April 2025 if the average share price in the three months ending 9 April 2022 (the 'Average Share Price') equals or exceeds 6.00p. At an Average Share Price of 6.00p, 15% of the Options become exercisable, for all of the Options to vest the Average Share Price must equal or exceed 10.00p, and a straight line sliding scale applies to determine the amount vesting if the Average Share Price is between 6.00p and 10.00p.

The Company is currently in the process of finalising share option grants to key employees over a further 1,025,000 Ordinary shares. Following these grants, the total number of shares under option will be 20,478,376 representing 8.4% of the issued share capital.

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Matt Sassone

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

LiDCO Group Plc

b)

LEI:

213800PYQTIUV6HIYL36

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0030546849

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of Management Share Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.50 pence per share

2,000,000

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume:

· Price:

Single transaction as in 4 c) above

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.50 pence per share

2,000,000

e)

Date of the transaction:

15-04-2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Tim Hall

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

LiDCO Group Plc

b)

LEI:

213800PYQTIUV6HIYL36

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each

GB0030546849

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of Management Share Options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.50 pence per share

2,000,000

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume:

· Price:

Single transaction as in 4 c) above

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.50 pence per share

2,000,000

e)

Date of the transaction:

15-04-2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

LiDCO Group Plc

www.lidco.com

Matt Sassone (CEO)

Tim Hall (CFO)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7749 1500

finnCap

Tel: +44 (0)20 7600 1658

Geoff Nash / Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Burdis (ECM)

Walbrook PR Ltd

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or lidco@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus (Media Relations)

Mob: 07876 741 001

Lianne Cawthorne (Media Relations)

Mob: 07584 391 303

Disclaimer

LIDCO Group plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 06:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIDCO GROUP PLC
02:38aLIDCO : Award of share options/director dealing
PU
03/12LIDCO : Master distribution agreement for Latin America
PU
2018LIDCO : Half-year Report
PU
2018LIDCO : UK distribution agreement with Shenzhen Antmed
PU
2018LIDCO GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018LIDCO : Directorate Change
PU
2018LIDCO : Trading update & Notice of results
PU
2018LIDCO : UK distribution agreement with Maicuff Technology
PU
2018LIDCO : Award of share options/director dealing
PU
2018LIDCO : Capital Markets Day & US progress update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 8,10 M
EBIT 2020 -0,80 M
Net income 2020 -1,00 M
Finance 2020 1,20 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capitalization 11,1 M
Chart LIDCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
LiDCO Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIDCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,09  GBP
Spread / Average Target 100%
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Giovanni Sassone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter William Grant Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Pepper Operations Manager
Jill Amanda McGregor CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Phil M. Cooper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIDCO GROUP PLC4.60%15
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.03%112 195
DANAHER CORPORATION26.55%94 064
INTUITIVE SURGICAL20.44%67 444
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION6.99%52 728
ILLUMINA11.73%48 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About