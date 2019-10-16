LiDCO : Director/PDMR Shareholding

LiDCO Group Plc

('LiDCO' or the 'Company')

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

LiDCO (AIM: LID), the hemodynamic monitoring company, announces that on 15 October 2019, Mr Peter Grant, Non-executive Chairman, purchased 244,163 ordinary shares of 0.5p nominal value ('Ordinary shares') at an average price of 4.0465p per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, Mr Grant's total beneficial holding is 944,163 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.387% of the Company's issued share capital.

The below notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Peter Grant 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: LiDCO Group Plc b) LEI: 213800PYQTIUV6HIYL36 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each GB0030546849 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 4.075 pence per share 4.10 pence per share 122,455 121,708 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: Price(s) Volume(s) Total 4.0465 pence per share 244,163 £9,980.08 e) Date of the transaction: 15-10-2019 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

