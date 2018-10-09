LiDCO : UK distribution agreement with Shenzhen Antmed

LiDCO Group Plc

('LiDCO' or the 'Company')

UK distribution agreement with Shenzhen Antmed Co Ltd

LiDCO (AIM: LID), the hemodynamic monitoring company, announces it has entered into an exclusive UK distribution agreement with Shenzhen Antmed Co., Ltd. ('ANTMED)' to take full distribution responsibilities for ANTMED's extensive range of blood pressure transducer products in the UK. The three-year agreement is effective immediately.

ANTMED is a Chinese based company specialising in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of technologically advanced medical devices. Domestically, ANTMED has the largest market share for High Pressure Syringes and is the No.1 manufacturer of Disposable Pressure Transducers. In the global market, ANTMED has customers in 87 countries and regions across the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Africa, Middle-East and South-east Asia.

LiDCO will introduce these products to the UK market. The blood pressure transducer market is well established in the UK and given LiDCO's previous distribution experience it is a market that the Company understands well.

Commenting on the new distribution agreement, Mr. Wuxing Wang, CEO of ANTMED, said:

' We are excited about the cooperation with LiDCO. ANTMED's products are well recognised in China, and we are proud to provide the same high quality products in UK. This cooperation is of great benefit to both companies.' Commenting on the new distribution agreement, Matt Sassone, Chief Executive Officer of LiDCO, said: ' As previously communicated, LiDCO intends to use its market leading position and excellent sales coverage in the UK to distribute a number of synergistic products with attractive margins. We are excited to combine ANTMED's excellent product portfolio with LiDCO's extensive contacts and product knowledge.'

For further information, please contact:

About LiDCO Group Plc(www.lidco.com)

LiDCO is a supplier of non-invasive and minimally invasive hemodynamic equipment to hospitals used to monitor the amount of blood flowing around the body and ensure that vital organs are adequately oxygenated. LiDCO's products facilitate the application of hemodynamic optimisation protocols for high risk patients in both critical care units and in the operating theatre.

Increasingly clinical studies are showing that the optimisation of patients' hemodynamic status in high risk patients produces better outcomes and reduced hospital stay. LiDCO's computer-based technology, originally developed at St Thomas' Hospital in London, has been shown to significantly reduce morbidity and complications, length of stay and overall costs associated with major surgery.

Key Products:

LiDCO unity: a hemodynamic monitor that combines the full suite of LiDCO technology ( non-invasive, minimally invasive and calibrated technologies ) into one platform. Designed to have the flexibility to adapt to a patient's changing acuity, the product enables clinicians to seamlessly transition between non-invasive, minimally invasive and calibrated hemodynamic monitoring. Version 2 of this software is only available on a new slim widescreen monitor and includes the optional high usage program software in selected markets. LiDCO plus : a computer-based platform monitor used in the Intensive Care Unit for real-time continuous display of hemodynamic parameters including cardiac output, oxygen delivery and fluid-volume responsiveness. LiDCO rapid : a cardiac output monitor designed specifically for use in the operating theatre for fluid and drug management. The monitor enables anaesthetists to receive accurate and immediate feedback on the patient's fluid and hemodynamic status - a key measure of overall well-being before, during and after surgery. The LiDCO rapid provides:

· early and rapid warning of hemodynamic change to aid choice of therapeutic route: fluid or drug

· quantification of hemodynamic response guidance on effective delivery of fluids to ensure the right amount at the right time

The software incorporated into LiDCOrapidallows the LiDCOrapidmonitor to co-display Medtronic's level of consciousness parameter ('BISTM')* and add the convenience of CNSystem's continuous non-invasive blood pressure monitoring ('CNAP')**. This addresses a growing requirement for non-invasive monitoring solutions that are more comprehensive and can effectively replace multiple single parameter monitors.

LiDCO view : an easy-to-use graphical display of historical LiDCO plus and LiDCO rapid hemodynamic data.

*BISTM and Bispectral Index are trademarks of Medtronic registered in the US and foreign countries.

**CNAPTM is a trademark of CNSystems Medizintechnik AG.

LiDCO monitors use single-patient disposables (sensors or smartcards) which provide an ongoing revenue stream.

LiDCO Distribution Network:

LiDCO sells directly to hospitals in the UK and USAand through a network of specialty critical care and anaesthesia distributors in the rest of the world.

LiDCO's headquarters are in London and its shares are traded on AIM.