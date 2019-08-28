Log in
LIDDS: Liproca® Depot Phase IIb results to be presented as “Late Breaking News” at EMUC in Vienna on November 16, 2019

0
08/28/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Professor Laurence Klotz, a world leading expert in Active Surveillance of prostate cancer patients, will present the results of the LPC-004 prostate cancer study at the 11th European Multidisciplinary Congress on Urological Cancers, EMUC19. The oral presentation is scheduled for November 16, 2019.

Professor Klotz is one of the LPC-004 study investigators and is Professor at the University of Toronto Division of Urology at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada.

-I am very pleased that the Phase IIb study results will be presented at EMUC by the expert and key opinion leader Professor Klotz, says Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS.

LIDDS will announce the preliminary results of the LPC-004 study in September. The final study report is scheduled for the last quarter of 2019.

For additional information, please contact: 
Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS   +46 (0)737 07 09 22  monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

About LIDDS AB (publ)
LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology: NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid® is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares (LIDDS) are listed on Nasdaq First North. Redeye AB, Certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
