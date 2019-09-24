Log in
LIDDS AB

(LIDDS)
LIDDS: Wikow Invest is still the biggest shareholder in LIDDS (publ)

09/24/2019

UPPSALA, SWEDEN. LIDDS AB (publ) – Due to a technical error by a market data provider, Wikow Invest was removed as largest shareholder in Top 10 tables at several trading and information sites over the past few days. LIDDS has informed these sites and the error will be corrected shortly. Wikow Invest remains a ca 8,5 % shareholder in LIDDS AB

For more information, please contact:
Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

                
LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, Certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 3,00 M
EBIT 2019 -10,0 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M
Debt 2019 18,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -43,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
EV / Sales2019 167x
EV / Sales2020 7,59x
Capitalization 483 M
Chart LIDDS AB
Duration : Period :
Lidds AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00  SEK
Last Close Price 20,40  SEK
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Monica Kristina Wallter Chief Executive Officer
Jan Birger Fredrik Törnell Chairman
Bengt Norvik Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Gustaf Gölander Head-Clinical Development
Stefan Grudén Director-Pharmaceutical Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIDDS AB30.69%50
GILEAD SCIENCES5.08%83 244
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.14%45 207
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-21.10%32 247
GENMAB31.33%13 446
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.40.15%9 165
