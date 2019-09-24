LIDDS: Wikow Invest is still the biggest shareholder in LIDDS (publ)

UPPSALA, SWEDEN. LIDDS AB (publ) – Due to a technical error by a market data provider, Wikow Invest was removed as largest shareholder in Top 10 tables at several trading and information sites over the past few days. LIDDS has informed these sites and the error will be corrected shortly. Wikow Invest remains a ca 8,5 % shareholder in LIDDS AB

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, monica.wallter@liddspharma.com



LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, Certifiedadviser@redeye.se , +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com .

