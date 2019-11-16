Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  LIDDS AB (publ)    LIDDS   SE0001958612

LIDDS AB (PUBL)

(LIDDS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIDDS Liproca® Depot Phase IIb study results presented at EMUC19 showing both primary and secondary endpoints being met

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 04:10am EST

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) Phase IIb clinical data from the LPC-004 prostate cancer study on LIDDS Liproca® Depot were presented today in an oral session at the 11th European Multidisciplinary Congress on Urological Cancers, EMUC19. The study met both its primary and secondary endpoints as well as demonstrated that a larger proportion of intermediate risk patients, which is the Liproca Depot target group, are PSA responders. The presentation can be accessed through LIDDS webpage and are also attached to this release.

The phase IIb results from the LPC-004 prostate cancer study was presented as “Late Breaking News” at EMUC in Vienna on November 16, 2019 by Professor Laurence Klotz, a world leading expert in Active Surveillance of prostate cancer patients. Professor Klotz was one of the LPC-004 study investigators and is Professor at the University of Toronto Division of Urology at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada.

The preliminary data recently released from the phase IIb study, LPC-004, confirms that 90 % of patients receiving 16 ml intraprostatic injection of Liproca® Depot experienced a PSA reduction and also that 16 ml is the optimal dosage for future Phase III studies. Further, the study showed no systemic hormonal adverse reactions, that Liproca® Depot is safe and well tolerated by the patients, and that 84 % of patients being treated were amenable to a second injection of Liproca® Depot.

As LIDDS advances Liproca® Depot towards late-stage clinical development, LIDDS intends to target intermediate risk patients in its phase III trial. The LPC-004 study showed that a larger proportion of intermediate risk patients are PSA responders and that this group display a stronger mean PSA decrease compared to low risk patients.

– The results confirm that Liproca® Depot can offer a completely novel approach to complement active surveillance in intermediate risk prostate cancer patients. Liproca® Depot is well tolerated without the hormonal side effects associated with anti-androgen therapy, and is equally easy to administer as performing a prostate biopsy. Liproca® Depot treatment could contribute to the benefit of prostate cancer patients in the future, says Professor Laurence Klotz, a world leading expert and one of the study investigators and Professor at the University of Toronto Division of Urology.

– The results regarding the intermediate risk patients further validate the continued clinical development of Liproca® Depot. As announced recently, our licensing partner, Jiangxi Phuong, has decided to progress with the phase III trial in China and we will continue the commercial activities in order to sign further licensing agreements in other major markets, says Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS.

About the Phase IIb Liproca® Depot clinical trial
The single blind, two-part dose finding study aimed to determine the highest tolerable dose of Liproca® Depot in part I and to determine the level of PSA reduction for part II patients at month 5. The study was conducted at eight specialist urology clinics in Canada; Lithuania and Finland. The study involved 61 patients diagnosed with localized non-aggressive prostate cancer who were on Active Surveillance. Patients were followed for six months to assess response and tolerability.  Three previous clinical trials (LPC-001, LPC-002 and LPC-003) involved a total of 57 patients and showed promising results for tolerability and effect on tumor tissue, prostate volume and the PSA biomarker.

About prostate cancer and the market
Of the 1.2 million men diagnosed with prostate cancer globally each year, about 420,000 are assessed as intermediate risk and placed on ‘Active Surveillance’ where they are monitored regularly. There is no standard drug treatment for these cancer patients and many treating doctors see an unmet need.

According to market research firm GlobalData, the global market for prostate cancer drugs is expected to grow to USD 8.3 billion annually by 2023. Liproca® Depot’s target group is an untapped market potentially exceeding USD 3 billion per year.

About Liproca® Depot and NanoZolid®
NanoZolid® is a safe, flexible and functional method of delivering drugs. When injected, NanoZolid® forms a solid depot releasing the active drug over periods of potentially more than six months. As it releases its drug load, the NanoZolid® depot dissolves and is absorbed harmlessly into the body.
Liproca® Depot combines NanoZolid® and 2-HOF (2-hydroxyflutamide), a well-established antiprostate cancer drug. Liproca® Depot’s target group is patients under Active Surveillance (AS) with intermediate risk of cancer progression.

For additional information, please contact: 
Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS   +46 (0)737 07 09 22  monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

This information is such that LIDDS AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 10:10 CET on November 16, 2019.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIDDS AB (PUBL)
04:10aLIDDS Liproca® Depot Phase IIb study results presented at EMUC19 showing both..
GL
11/15LIDDS PUBL : completes a direct share issue raising SEK 9.0 million
AQ
11/07LIDDS PUBL : licensee Jiangxi Puheng Pharma prepares for phase III trial in Chin..
AQ
11/06LIDDS adds Lithuanian clinics to phase I study
GL
10/23LIDDS : Liproca® Depot open label extension study indicates PSA reduction for up..
AQ
09/24LIDDS : Wikow Invest is still the biggest shareholder in LIDDS (publ)
GL
09/24LIDDS : Preliminary results from Phase IIb Liproca® Depot dose-finding study sho..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 3,00 M
EBIT 2019 -10,0 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M
Debt 2019 18,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -35,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,90x
EV / Sales2019 137x
EV / Sales2020 6,13x
Capitalization 393 M
Chart LIDDS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
LIDDS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00  SEK
Last Close Price 16,60  SEK
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Monica Kristina Wallter Chief Executive Officer
Jan Birger Fredrik Törnell Chairman
Anja Peters Ohlsson Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Grudén Director-Pharmaceutical Research & Development
Gerd Inga-Lill Forslund Larsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIDDS AB (PUBL)9.57%41
GILEAD SCIENCES4.03%82 323
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.61%53 950
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-7.67%37 702
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.81.65%22 459
GENMAB41.12%14 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group