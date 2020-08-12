Log in
LIDO MINERALS LTD.

(LIDO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/12 02:59:29 pm
0.27 CAD   --.--%
CSE BULLETIN : Appointment of Market Maker - Lido Minerals Ltd. (LIDO)
NE
CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker - Lido Minerals Ltd. (LIDO)

08/12/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2020) Effective Thursday, August 13, 2020, W.D. Latimer Co. Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.

Market Maker: W.D. Latimer Co. Limited
Dealer number: 036

Symbol: LIDO

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
