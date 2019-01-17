Log in
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG

LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG (LLBN)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 11:30:12 am
67.5 CHF   +2.12%
2018LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG : half-yearly earnings release
2018LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG : annual earnings release
Advance information on the 2018 annual result

01/17/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media communiqué

Advance information on the 2018 annual result

The LLB Group expects a net profit of about CHF 85 million.

Vaduz, 17 January 2019. The LLB Group continued its growth in the 2018 business year. It increased its business volume to more than CHF 80 billion (+29%), and it expects a net profit of about CHF 85 million (-23%). The net new money inflow amounted to CHF 1.3 billion.

Both the organic growth of the LLB Group and its growth through acquisitions continued during the 2018 business year. The LLB Group successfully concluded its integration of LB(Swiss) Investment AG and Semper Constantia Privatbank AG. Their earnings contributions were in line with expectations. The net new money inflow of CHF 1.3 billion (2017: CHF 470 million) was also the highest since 2010.

The LLB Group made further operational progress in 2018. In addition to the integration costs, the persistently low interest rate environment and the development of the interest rate and equity markets also reduced net profit. Operating income was CHF 400 million (2017: CHF 399.4 million). Operating expenses amounted to CHF 306 million (2017: CHF 267.0 million). The LLB Group expects a net profit of about CHF 85 million (2017: CHF 111.3 million).

The business volume grew from CHF 62.3 billion (31 December 2017) to CHF 80.1 billion as of 31 December 2018. Assets under management rose from CHF 50.3 billion to CHF 67.3 billion, loans to customers from CHF 12.1 billion to CHF 12.8 billion.

These figures have not yet been audited. The LLB Group will publish its consolidated annual report with the detailed information on 14 March 2019.


Important dates

  • Thursday, 14 March 2019, Presentation of the 2018 Annual Result
  • Friday, 3 May 2019, 27th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
  • Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 2019 Interim Financial Statement

Brief portrait

The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The Principality of Liechtenstein holds the majority of the company's share capital. The LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'086 employees (full-time equivalent positions), the LLB Group is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 31 December 2018, the LLB Group managed a business volume of CHF 80.1 billion.




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 399 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 113 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 17,22
P/E ratio 2019 15,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,68x
Capitalization 2 079 M
Chart LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 62,5  CHF
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Matt Chief Executive Officer
Georg Wohlwend Chairman
Christoph M. Reich Group Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Schmidle Head-Group Information Technology
Markus Foser Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG2.96%2 074
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%178 759
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 235
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP4.42%52 428
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.35%51 923
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC2.57%50 238
