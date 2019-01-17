Advance information on the 2018 annual result

Vaduz, 17 January 2019. The LLB Group continued its growth in the 2018 business year. It increased its business volume to more than CHF 80 billion (+29%), and it expects a net profit of about CHF 85 million (-23%). The net new money inflow amounted to CHF 1.3 billion.

Both the organic growth of the LLB Group and its growth through acquisitions continued during the 2018 business year. The LLB Group successfully concluded its integration of LB(Swiss) Investment AG and Semper Constantia Privatbank AG. Their earnings contributions were in line with expectations. The net new money inflow of CHF 1.3 billion (2017: CHF 470 million) was also the highest since 2010.

The LLB Group made further operational progress in 2018. In addition to the integration costs, the persistently low interest rate environment and the development of the interest rate and equity markets also reduced net profit. Operating income was CHF 400 million (2017: CHF 399.4 million). Operating expenses amounted to CHF 306 million (2017: CHF 267.0 million). The LLB Group expects a net profit of about CHF 85 million (2017: CHF 111.3 million).

The business volume grew from CHF 62.3 billion (31 December 2017) to CHF 80.1 billion as of 31 December 2018. Assets under management rose from CHF 50.3 billion to CHF 67.3 billion, loans to customers from CHF 12.1 billion to CHF 12.8 billion.

These figures have not yet been audited. The LLB Group will publish its consolidated annual report with the detailed information on 14 March 2019.



