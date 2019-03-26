Log in
Dr. Robert Löw appointed new CEO of LLB Österreich
TE
LLB Group continues its growth
TE
LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG : annual earnings release
Dr. Robert Löw appointed new CEO of LLB Österreich

03/26/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Media communiqué

Dr. Robert Löw appointed new CEO of LLB Österreich

Harald Friedrich new Deputy CEO

Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer moves to Board of Directors

Vaduz / Vienna, 26 March 2019. Dr. Robert Löw will be the new CEO of the Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG starting 14 May 2019. Harald Friedrich will become Deputy CEO and Board Member for Markets, Institutional Business. Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer will move to the Board of Directors after the General Meeting.

As already announced, Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer is being proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the General Meeting of 13 May 2019. At that time, the five-person Board of Management will be reduced to four members.

Starting 14 May 2019, Dr. Robert Löw will be the new Chairman of the Executive Board of LLB Österreich. As CEO, he will be responsible for Private Banking as well as Marketing & Communication. Harald Friedrich will serve as Deputy CEO and Board Member for Markets for the important areas of Custodian Banking and Investment Funds as well as Real Estate. The Board of Management is complemented by the currently serving members, Gerd Scheider (CFO) and Selim Alantar (COO).

"I am pleased that Bernhard Ramsauer is joining our Board and will continue to contribute his many years of experience and broad network to LLB Österreich," says Dr. Gabriel Brenna, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "I would like to thank Bernhard Ramsauer for his great dedication. As CEO, he has been a key factor in our successful takeover of Semper Constantia and its merger with LLB Österreich, creating the leading wealth management bank in Austria."

"Robert Löw is very well established at the LLB Group and in the Austrian market. I am pleased to be able to pass my operational responsibilities to him," says Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer. "It also makes me happy that Harald Friedrich, who has served as my partner for many years, will become Deputy CEO and Board Member for Markets for LLB Österreich's important Institutional Business and will be able to focus completely on client services and acquisition. With a business volume of more than EUR 20 billion and about 250 employees, LLB Österreich will thus be in the best possible position for successful further development and future growth."

Important dates of the LLB Group

  • Friday, 3 May 2019, 27th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
  • Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 2019 Interim Financial Statements
  • Thursday, 12 March 2020, Presentation of the 2019 Annual Result

Brief portrait of LLB Österreich

With assets under management of more than EUR 20 billion and some 250 staff members, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG is Austria's leading wealth management bank. This independent full-service Austrian bank is also present in the CEE countries, in Italy and in Germany. As a fully-owned subsidiary of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB), Vaduz, LLB Österreich benefits from the stability and top-grade rating of its owner and can rely on more than 150 years of experience of the bank with the richest tradition in the Principality of Liechtenstein. Since 2009, Austria has been one of LLB Group's declared home markets, in addition to Liechtenstein and Switzerland.




