Dr. Robert Löw appointed new CEO of LLB Österreich

Vaduz / Vienna, 26 March 2019. Dr. Robert Löw will be the new CEO of the Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG starting 14 May 2019. Harald Friedrich will become Deputy CEO and Board Member for Markets, Institutional Business. Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer will move to the Board of Directors after the General Meeting.

As already announced, Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer is being proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the General Meeting of 13 May 2019. At that time, the five-person Board of Management will be reduced to four members.

Starting 14 May 2019, Dr. Robert Löw will be the new Chairman of the Executive Board of LLB Österreich. As CEO, he will be responsible for Private Banking as well as Marketing & Communication. Harald Friedrich will serve as Deputy CEO and Board Member for Markets for the important areas of Custodian Banking and Investment Funds as well as Real Estate. The Board of Management is complemented by the currently serving members, Gerd Scheider (CFO) and Selim Alantar (COO).

"I am pleased that Bernhard Ramsauer is joining our Board and will continue to contribute his many years of experience and broad network to LLB Österreich," says Dr. Gabriel Brenna, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "I would like to thank Bernhard Ramsauer for his great dedication. As CEO, he has been a key factor in our successful takeover of Semper Constantia and its merger with LLB Österreich, creating the leading wealth management bank in Austria."

"Robert Löw is very well established at the LLB Group and in the Austrian market. I am pleased to be able to pass my operational responsibilities to him," says Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer. "It also makes me happy that Harald Friedrich, who has served as my partner for many years, will become Deputy CEO and Board Member for Markets for LLB Österreich's important Institutional Business and will be able to focus completely on client services and acquisition. With a business volume of more than EUR 20 billion and about 250 employees, LLB Österreich will thus be in the best possible position for successful further development and future growth."

