LLB becomes Austria's leading wealth management bank

Vaduz, 28 September 2018. The merger of LLB Österreich and Semper Constantia to become Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG has been completed. Accordingly, the financial institute with registered office in Vienna advances to become the top financial services provider in Austria.

In December 2017, Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) announced the takeover of Semper Constantia Privatbank Aktiengesellschaft (Semper Constantia) and successfully completed this move on 4 July 2018. The completion of the merger now means that the business volume of Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG (LLB Österreich) expands to over EUR 21 billion. The independent banking institute, licensed in Austria, and its subsidiaries employ over 220 persons (in full-time positions). In addition to its home market Austria, the newly merged bank actively conducts business, in particular, in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Italy and Germany. Its business model is broadly diversified with LLB Österreich offering a comprehensive range of products and services in asset management, custodian bank services, investment fund business and real estate. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of LLB in Vaduz, LLB Österreich benefits additionally from the stability and financial strength of the parent bank.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the newly merged bank is Dr. Gabriel Brenna, a member of the Group Executive Board. The new Executive Board is composed of Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer (CEO), Dr. Robert Löw (Board Member for Markets, Deputy CEO), Mag. Harald Friedrich (Board Member for Markets), Gerd Scheider (CFO) and Dipl. Ing. Selim Alantar (COO).

The merger of the two banks is being publicised in Austria with a broadly-based image campaign. Comprehensive information about the advantages and qualities of Austria's leading wealth management bank is available from 1 October 2018 on the redesigned website at www.llb.at.

The previous main shareholders of Semper Constantia remain closely affiliated with the LLB Group. They hold round 6 percent of the capital and voting rights of LLB.

Rebranding of subsidiaries

Within the scope of the merger the Semper Constantia subsidiaries are also being renamed. Gain Capital Participations GmbH now becomes LLB Private Equity GmbH, Semper Constantia Invest GmbH becomes LLB Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H., Semper Constantia Immo Invest GmbH becomes LLB Immo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H., and Semper Constantia Realitäten GmbH becomes LLB Realitäten GmbH.

Profitable growth as strategic goal

Through its StepUp2020 strategy, the LLB Group strives to achieve sustainable profitable growth. In doing so, it aims both for organic growth and growth through acquisitions. Thanks to the merger, LLB establishes itself in Austria as the leading provider of private banking services and institutional business. Moreover, the LLB Group gains access to the Austrian investment funds market. This, together with the recent acquisition of the Swiss fund management company LB(Swiss) Investment AG in Zurich, propels the LLB Group to become an investment fund powerhouse in the FL/A/CH region, i.e. in its three home markets of Liechtenstein (FL), Austria (A) and Switzerland (CH).

A gain for both parties

Group CEO Roland Matt is delighted that the merger of LLB Österreich and Semper Constantia has been conducted just as smoothly as the takeover of LB(Swiss) Investment AG: "Over the last few months, the employees concerned and the project teams involved have worked exceedingly hard. Consequently, we were able to close both acquisitions according to plan. As a result, we have made enormous progress in the realisation of our StepUp2020 strategy. With a new business volume of over CHF 80 billion, we have substantially exceeded our target of CHF 70 billion earlier than planned." In Vienna too, the Executive Board is very pleased with the course of the merger: "We are now part of the LLB Group, and thus with the longest established bank in Liechtenstein, having an Aa2 Moody's rating standing for stability and security. I am convinced that this a stroke of the good luck for our clients and staff", commented Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer, CEO of LLB Österreich.

Important dates