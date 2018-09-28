Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG    LLBN   LI0355147575

LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG (LLBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LLB becomes Austria's leading wealth management bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Media communiqué

LLB becomes Austria's leading wealth management bank

Merger with Semper Constantia Privatbank AG completed

Vaduz, 28 September 2018. The merger of LLB Österreich and Semper Constantia to become Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG has been completed. Accordingly, the financial institute with registered office in Vienna advances to become the top financial services provider in Austria.

In December 2017, Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) announced the takeover of Semper Constantia Privatbank Aktiengesellschaft (Semper Constantia) and successfully completed this move on 4 July 2018. The completion of the merger now means that the business volume of Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Österreich) AG (LLB Österreich) expands to over EUR 21 billion. The independent banking institute, licensed in Austria, and its subsidiaries employ over 220 persons (in full-time positions). In addition to its home market Austria, the newly merged bank actively conducts business, in particular, in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Italy and Germany. Its business model is broadly diversified with LLB Österreich offering a comprehensive range of products and services in asset management, custodian bank services, investment fund business and real estate. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of LLB in Vaduz, LLB Österreich benefits additionally from the stability and financial strength of the parent bank.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the newly merged bank is Dr. Gabriel Brenna, a member of the Group Executive Board. The new Executive Board is composed of Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer (CEO), Dr. Robert Löw (Board Member for Markets, Deputy CEO), Mag. Harald Friedrich (Board Member for Markets), Gerd Scheider (CFO) and Dipl. Ing. Selim Alantar (COO).

The merger of the two banks is being publicised in Austria with a broadly-based image campaign. Comprehensive information about the advantages and qualities of Austria's leading wealth management bank is available from 1 October 2018 on the redesigned website at www.llb.at.

The previous main shareholders of Semper Constantia remain closely affiliated with the LLB Group. They hold round 6 percent of the capital and voting rights of LLB.

Rebranding of subsidiaries

Within the scope of the merger the Semper Constantia subsidiaries are also being renamed. Gain Capital Participations GmbH now becomes LLB Private Equity GmbH, Semper Constantia Invest GmbH becomes LLB Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H., Semper Constantia Immo Invest GmbH becomes LLB Immo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H., and Semper Constantia Realitäten GmbH becomes LLB Realitäten GmbH.

Profitable growth as strategic goal

Through its StepUp2020 strategy, the LLB Group strives to achieve sustainable profitable growth. In doing so, it aims both for organic growth and growth through acquisitions. Thanks to the merger, LLB establishes itself in Austria as the leading provider of private banking services and institutional business. Moreover, the LLB Group gains access to the Austrian investment funds market. This, together with the recent acquisition of the Swiss fund management company LB(Swiss) Investment AG in Zurich, propels the LLB Group to become an investment fund powerhouse in the FL/A/CH region, i.e. in its three home markets of Liechtenstein (FL), Austria (A) and Switzerland (CH).

A gain for both parties

Group CEO Roland Matt is delighted that the merger of LLB Österreich and Semper Constantia has been conducted just as smoothly as the takeover of LB(Swiss) Investment AG: "Over the last few months, the employees concerned and the project teams involved have worked exceedingly hard. Consequently, we were able to close both acquisitions according to plan. As a result, we have made enormous progress in the realisation of our StepUp2020 strategy. With a new business volume of over CHF 80 billion, we have substantially exceeded our target of CHF 70 billion earlier than planned." In Vienna too, the Executive Board is very pleased with the course of the merger: "We are now part of the LLB Group, and thus with the longest established bank in Liechtenstein, having an Aa2 Moody's rating standing for stability and security. I am convinced that this a stroke of the good luck for our clients and staff", commented Dr. Bernhard Ramsauer, CEO of LLB Österreich.

　

Important dates

  • Thursday, 14 March 2019, presentation of the 2018 business result
  • Friday, 3 May 2019, 27th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Brief portrait

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company's share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 888 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 30 June 2018, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 62.9 billion.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESB
07:05aLLB becomes Austria's leading wealth management bank
TE
08/30LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK : Dominik Rutishauser chosen as new CEO of LLB Swi..
PU
08/23LLB Group continues to grow sustainably
TE
08/20LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/12Advance information on the interim financial report 2018
TE
07/04LLB successfully concludes acquisition of Semper Constantia Privatbank
TE
06/25LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK : LLB (Österreich) AG achieves record profit
PU
05/14LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK : LLB real estate equities fund wins another award
PU
05/14LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/09LLB General Meeting – Shareholders approve all proposals
TE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Liechtensteinische Landesbank Ag Vaduz 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slid.. 
2017Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LCHTF) Acquires Semper Constantia - Slideshow 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 410 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,30x
Capitalization 2 042 M
Chart LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 53,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Matt Chief Executive Officer
Georg Wohlwend Chairman
Christoph M. Reich Group Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Schmidle Head-Group Information Technology
Markus Foser Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG33.53%2 091
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.78%194 140
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 028
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-2.71%58 723
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-10.02%54 613
QNB38.09%44 406
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.