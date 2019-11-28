Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft    LLBN   LI0355147575

LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AKTIENGESE

(LLBN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LLB successfully concludes share repurchase programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media communiqué

LLB successfully concludes share repurchase programme

Vaduz, 28 November 2019. On 24 August 2018, the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) launched a share repurchase programme via the regular trading line of SIX. The LLB has now concluded this programme ahead of schedule and holds a capital share of 1.18% of its own company as at 27 November 2019.

Within the framework of the authorisation issued by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 May 2017, the LLB launched a public share repurchase programme on 23 August 2018 for up to 400'000 listed registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 5.00 each. During the period from 24 August 2018 to 27 November 2019, a total of 400'000 listed registered shares were repurchased. This corresponds to 1.30% of the share capital.

After the scheduled allocation of LLB shares to variable remuneration, the LLB directly or indirectly holds a total of 364'735 of its own registered shares (1.18% of the capital) as at 27 November 2019. No shares are being cancelled, so that the capital structure remains unchanged. The registered shares held by the LLB are to be used for the purpose of future acquisitions or Treasury management measures.

The Zürcher Kantonalbank was commissioned by the LLB to carry out the repurchase of the registered shares. Further information on the repurchase of shares can be found at www.llb.li/sharebuyback.


Important dates

  • Thursday, 12 March 2020, Presentation of the 2019 Annual Result
  • Friday, 8 May 2020, 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Brief portrait

The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The Principality of Liechtenstein holds the majority of the company's share capital. The LLB's shares are listed on the SIX (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'092 employees (full-time equivalent positions), the LLB Group is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 30 June 2019, the LLB Group managed a business volume of CHF 85.6 billion.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESB
01:05aLLB successfully concludes share repurchase programme
TE
09/20LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK : LLB brings Apple Pay to its customers
PU
09/09LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK : LLB expands Mobile Banking app
PU
09/04LLB successfully issues bond in the amount of CHF 100 million
TE
08/27LLB Group reports robust growth
TE
08/05LLB Verwaltung (Switzerland) Ltd. comes to agreement with US authorities
TE
07/17LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK : LLB moves to new business premises in Dubai
PU
07/12LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK : Advance information on the interim financial rep..
PU
07/12MC_LLB_Advance_information_interim_financial_report_2019
TE
07/12Stefan Alder appointed Head of Group IT at the LLB Group
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 446 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 119 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,09x
Capitalization 1 945 M
Chart LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 85,00  CHF
Last Close Price 63,60  CHF
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Matt Chief Executive Officer
Georg Wohlwend Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick J. Fürer Group Chief Operating Officer
Christoph M. Reich Group Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Schmidle Head-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-0.93%1 945
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.70%412 919
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.84%299 987
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.59%288 038
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.64%227 582
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%206 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group