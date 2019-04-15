Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG    LLBN   LI0355147575

LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG

(LLBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liechtensteinische Landesbank : LLB Group has best range of funds – recognised as number one in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 04:58am EDT

'We are delighted to have been awarded the title of '2019 European Champion' in the top discipline of Overall Small Company,' says Markus Wiedemann, Chief Investment Officer of the LLB Group. 'In this way, the LLB Group has shown once again that it creates sustainable added value for its clients through systematic investment processes.' In order to win a Group Award in this category, at least three funds per asset class are required: equities, bonds, and mixed assets. For awards at the European level, the evaluated funds must also be licensed in at least three EU or EFTA countries. The funds with the best risk-adjusted performance over three years win.

Between 2012 and 2019, the LLB Group has already won a total of 44 awards for its investment expertise. The awards of renowned specialists such as the Refinitiv Lipper agency, which can look back on over thirty years of tradition in more than twenty countries, are particularly significant. The various agencies present awards according to slightly different risk-return criteria and time periods. Also under these criteria, the LLB Group's strategy funds, equity funds, bond funds, and real estate funds have repeatedly been convincing over the past few years, underscoring the company's skill as an asset management and investment bank. According to Markus Wiedemann, 'Many years of experience and systematic, value-based investment approaches, together with good teamwork within our Asset Management, are decisive for the surpassing performance of our funds.'

The LLB strategy funds have been the LLB Group's flagship funds, winning the highest number of awards so far. Various factors have been decisive for their good results, but above all good asset allocation and high-quality fund components. LLB strategy funds can draw on their full potential in this respect, as Markus Wiedemann explains: 'About three quarters of the assets are invested in LLB funds according to the fund-of-funds principle. For the remaining quarter, the LLB third-party fund team uses a proprietary, highly effective fund selection process.'

Disclaimer

LLB - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESB
04:58aLIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK : LLB Group has best range of funds – recogn..
PU
04/11Judgment in litigation against LLB Verwaltung (Switzerland) Ltd
TE
03/26Dr. Robert Löw appointed new CEO of LLB Österreich
TE
03/14LLB Group continues its growth
TE
03/11LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG : annual earnings release
01/17Advance information on the 2018 annual result
TE
2018Dr. Patrick Fürer appointed new Group COO of the LLB Group
TE
2018LLB becomes Austria's leading wealth management bank
TE
2018LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK : Dominik Rutishauser chosen as new CEO of LLB Swi..
PU
2018LLB Group continues to grow sustainably
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 445 M
EBIT 2019 467 M
Net income 2019 133 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 17,18
P/E ratio 2020 15,53
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,69x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,58x
Capitalization 2 085 M
Chart LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 85,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Matt Chief Executive Officer
Georg Wohlwend Chairman
Christoph M. Reich Group Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Schmidle Head-Group Information Technology
Markus Foser Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG5.45%2 082
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.92%345 021
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.32%295 129
BANK OF AMERICA22.44%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.34%236 781
WELLS FARGO0.89%216 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About