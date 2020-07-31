Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Lietuvos energijos gamyba AB    LNR1L   LT0000128571

LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA AB

(LNR1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lietuvos energijos gamyba : Ignitis Gamyba preliminary financial results for 6 months of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 10:52am EDT

AB Ignitis Gamyba, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai (hereinafter referred to as the Company).

For 6 months of 2020, electricity produced in the power plants controlled by the Company was significantly higher:

6 months of 2020

6 months of 2019

Change

Elektrėnai Complex

346.1 GWh

9.6 GWh

3505.2%

Kruonis PSHP

324.9 GWh

168.6 GWh

92.7%

Kaunas A. Brazauskas' HPP

139.9 GWh

172.5 GWh

-18.9%

The Company announces preliminary financial results for 6 months of 2020:

6 months of 2020

6 months of 2019*

Change

Revenue from contracts with customers

EUR 67.4 m

EUR 66.2 m

1.8%

Adjusted EBITDA**

EUR 30.3 m

EUR 29.2 m

3.8%

During the first 6 months of 2020, generation facilities of the Company produced more than 2 times more electricity if compared to the same period in 2019. The biggest increase of production volumes was in Kruonis PSHP and Elektrėnai Complex (mainly due to more intense production by combined cycle unit), while Kaunas A. Brazauskas' HPP production volumes slightly decreased due to a smaller inflow rate of the river Nemunas.

The Company's revenue from contracts with customers increased 1.8 percent in 2020 in January-June if compared to the same period in 2019. Higher production volumes by Kruonis PSHP and Elektrėnai Complex compensated negative effect of low electricity prices and lower production volumes by Kaunas HPP.

When eliminated one-time sales of stocked fuel oil, the Company's revenue from contracts with customers grew 9.0 percent, while adjusted EBITDA grew 12.0 percent in 2020 in January-June if compared to the same period in 2019.

* Financial indicators of the Company for the year 2019 have been recalculated. Information about the changes is presented in the Company's financial information for the year 2019.

** The Company's preliminary adjusted EBITDA for 2020 and actual adjusted EBITDA for 2019 are reported after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors, also considering the change in revenue (and, consequently, EBITDA) of the Company's regulated services. These adjustments are made aiming to disclose the results of the Company's operating activities after the elimination of the impact of non-typical, one-off factors or factors that are not directly related to the current reporting period. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company's interim and annual reports.

Tadas Markevičius, Public Relations Manager, +370 676 28911, tadas.markevicius@ignitis.lt

Disclaimer

Ignitis Gamyba AB published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 14:51:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA
10:52aLIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : Ignitis Gamyba preliminary financial results for 6 m..
PU
06/30LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : Ignitis Gamyba preliminary financial results for 5 m..
AQ
06/30LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : Regarding the resolutions of Extraordinary General M..
AQ
06/08LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : Regarding the agenda and proposed draft resolutions ..
AQ
05/29LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : Ignitis Gamyba preliminary financial results for 4 m..
AQ
05/21LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : Regarding decision to delist the shares of Ignitis G..
AQ
05/19LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : Regarding the request submitted by Ignitis Gamyba AB..
AQ
05/18LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : Regarding the beginning of the process of mandatory ..
AQ
05/13LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : The launch of the world's first remote solar platfor..
PU
05/05LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA : The Bank of Lithuania approved the price at which Ig..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 135 M 160 M 160 M
Net income 2019 42,8 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net cash 2019 27,0 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,24x
Yield 2019 13,9%
Capitalization 415 M 469 M 491 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 3,18%
Chart LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA AB
Duration : Period :
Lietuvos energijos gamyba AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rimgaudas Kalvaitis Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Dominykas Tuckus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mindaugas Kvekas Head-Finance & Administration
Darius Kucinas Director
ivile Skibarkiene Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA AB4.92%469
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-11.11%6 831
UNIPRO0.76%2 397
JOINTO ENERGY INVESTMENT CO., LTD. HEBEI.13.09%1 414
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-33.67%1 399
THE OKINAWA ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-15.41%854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group