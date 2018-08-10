Log in
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (LHCJ)
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by Coronation Asset Management on behalf of the clients of the Coronation Group

08/10/2018
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by Coronation Asset Management on behalf of the clients of the Coronation Group 
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by Coronation Asset Management on behalf of the clients of the Coronation Group
Acquisition of securities by Coronation Asset Management on behalf of the clients of the Coronation Group
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2003/002733/06)
ISIN: ZAE000145892
Share Code: LHC
("Life Healthcare" or "the Company")
Acquisition of securities by Coronation Asset Management on behalf
of the clients of the Coronation Group ("Coronation")
In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71
of 2008 ("the Act") and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Life Healthcare
has received formal notification that clients of Coronation have,
in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the
Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the
Company held by Coronation's clients now amounts to 5.44% of the
total issued ordinary shares of the Company.
As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, the Company
has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.
Illovo
10 August 2018
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 10/08/2018 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2018-08-10
print| e-mail
JSE News Service (SENS)
LIFEHC 13:57:23 08/10/2018
All JSE data delayed by 15 min.

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
