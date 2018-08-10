LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by Coronation Asset Management on behalf of the clients of the Coronation Group Acquisition of securities by Coronation Asset Management on behalf of the clients of the Coronation Group LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2003/002733/06) ISIN: ZAE000145892 Share Code: LHC ("Life Healthcare" or "the Company") Acquisition of securities by Coronation Asset Management on behalf of the clients of the Coronation Group ("Coronation") In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Life Healthcare has received formal notification that clients of Coronation have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Coronation's clients now amounts to 5.44% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company. As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, the Company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel. Illovo 10 August 2018 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 10/08/2018 01:20:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.