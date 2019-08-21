LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust ("the Trust") Dealing in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust ("the Trust") LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2003/002733/06) ISIN: ZAE000145892 Share Code: LHC ("Life Healthcare") DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE LIFE HEALTHCARE EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST ("the Trust") In terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Life Healthcare shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities by the Trust: Name of entity : Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust Nature of transaction : On market purchase of shares Class of securities : Ordinary shares Date of transaction : 14 August 2019 Number of ordinary shares : 2 200 000 Volume weighted average price : R21. 53 Highest price R21.86 Lowest price R21.20 Total value of transaction : R47 368 200.00 Date of transaction : 15 August 2019 Number of ordinary shares : 799 000 Volume weighted average price : R21.59 Highest price R21.67 Lowest price R21.50 Total value of transaction : R17 252 327.60 Date of transaction : 16 August 2019 Number of ordinary shares : 1 462 Volume weighted average price : R21.58 Highest price R21.63 Lowest price R21.30 Total value of transaction : R31 579.20 Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Illovo 21 August 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of First Rand Bank Limited) Date: 21/08/2019 08:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.