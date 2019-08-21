LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust ("the Trust")
0
08/21/2019 | 03:33am EDT
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust ("the Trust")
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust ("the Trust")
Dealing in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust ("the Trust")
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2003/002733/06)
ISIN: ZAE000145892
Share Code: LHC
("Life Healthcare")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY THE LIFE HEALTHCARE EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST ("the Trust")
In terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Life Healthcare shareholders are hereby advised of the
following dealings in securities by the Trust:
Name of entity : Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust
Nature of transaction : On market purchase of shares
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Date of transaction : 14 August 2019
Number of ordinary shares : 2 200 000
Volume weighted average price : R21. 53
Highest price R21.86
Lowest price R21.20
Total value of transaction : R47 368 200.00
Date of transaction : 15 August 2019
Number of ordinary shares : 799 000
Volume weighted average price : R21.59
Highest price R21.67
Lowest price R21.50
Total value of transaction : R17 252 327.60
Date of transaction : 16 August 2019
Number of ordinary shares : 1 462
Volume weighted average price : R21.58
Highest price R21.63
Lowest price R21.30
Total value of transaction : R31 579.20
Nature of interest : Indirect beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Illovo
21 August 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of First Rand Bank Limited)
Date: 21/08/2019 08:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
IRESS and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes. Copyright IRESS, 2019
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 07:32:01 UTC