LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notification of change of auditor Notification of change of auditor Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration Number: 2003/002733/06 JSE share Code: LHC ISIN: ZAE000145892 ("the Company") NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR The Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board"), through the Audit Committee, wishes to inform shareholders that following a formal tender process, Deloitte & Touche ("Deloitte") has been appointed as the Company's external auditor, with Mr. Bongisipho Nyembe as the designated audit partner, effective for the financial year ending 30 September 2020. This appointment is in alignment with the principles of good governance and pre-empting mandatory audit firm rotation. PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ("PwC") appointment as external auditors will end on conclusion of its responsibilities relating to the 30 September 2019 financial year audit, which is expected to be concluded at or about the end of November 2019. Deloitte's appointment as external auditor will be effective immediately after PwC's appointment concludes, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's next annual general meeting in early 2020. Illovo 19 March 2019 Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 19/03/2019 02:30:00