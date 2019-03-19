Log in
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notification of change of auditor

03/19/2019 | 11:35am EDT
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notification of change of auditor
Notification of change of auditor
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration Number: 2003/002733/06
JSE share Code: LHC
ISIN: ZAE000145892
("the Company")
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE OF AUDITOR
The Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board"), through the Audit Committee, wishes to inform
shareholders that following a formal tender process, Deloitte & Touche ("Deloitte") has been appointed as
the Company's external auditor, with Mr. Bongisipho Nyembe as the designated audit partner, effective for
the financial year ending 30 September 2020. This appointment is in alignment with the principles of good
governance and pre-empting mandatory audit firm rotation.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ("PwC") appointment as external auditors will end on conclusion of its
responsibilities relating to the 30 September 2019 financial year audit, which is expected to be concluded
at or about the end of November 2019.
Deloitte's appointment as external auditor will be effective immediately after PwC's appointment concludes,
subject to shareholder approval at the Company's next annual general meeting in early 2020.
Illovo
19 March 2019
Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 19/03/2019 02:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-03-19
Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 15:34:05 UTC
