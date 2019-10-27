Life Healthcare : Shin splints are a real pain

'Pain equals gain' is not always true. Lower-leg pain induced by running or walking could be shin splints, and your body's way of telling you to take a break, temporarily.

Typically, a patient's rehabilitation after hospitalisation requires exercise therapy. Walking and running at home or in the community are popular options. These exercises are easy to fit into your day, and are cost-effective - all you need is a good pair of shoes. You can also adapt them to your fitness level and abilities. However, it's important to exercise responsibly and pay attention to any sign of injury - such as shin splints.

Inflammation is your worst enemy

Dr Riyas Fadal has a master's degree in sports medicine and is the national manager of Life Rehabilitation. He explains: 'Shin splints result from inflammation of the lining of the leg bone due to an unaccustomed strain.'

This results in lower-leg pain, typically below the knee and on the outside of the limb, which worsens with exertion and improves with rest.

Because it is caused by overexertion, the best treatment for shin splints is rest and addressing the causative factors. 'Usually patients recover within three to five days, with the inflammation subsiding and the stressor reduced,' adds Dr Fadal.

What causes shin splints?

Flora Mathebula, a rehabilitation clinical specialist based at the Life Rehabilitation Unit at Life Riverfield Lodge, cautions against self-diagnosis. Rather consult your primary care team (such as a general practitioner, podiatrist, physiotherapist or biokineticist) to confirm shin splints and identify and treat the aggravating factors, she advises.

Untreated shin splints can lead to more serious injuries, such as tibial stress fractures. 'These are small fractures in the shin bones, which require a minimum of six weeks' rest from walking and running. Compartment syndromes can also develop, often resulting in required surgery or causing other complications, all of which can prolong the rehabilitation process unnecessarily,' Flora explains.

'There are no simple solutions to shin splints, but one thing's for sure: prevention or early treatment is much easier than dealing with a nagging, chronic case.'

Shin splints at a glance

Cause

Repetitive stress to the shin bones, such as when you:

Start a new exercise programme too quickly

Increase the intensity, frequency or duration of workouts

Wear incorrectly fitting or worn-out shoes

Have a poor running technique, possibly due to a muscle imbalance

Have one leg that is slightly shorter than the other

Have flat feet or high arches

Exercise on hard surfaces

Symptoms

Dull ache along the shin bone

Area is tender and painful to the touch

Mild swelling that can lead to numbness and weakness in the affected foot

What helps shin splints?

Stop the aggravating exercise until you have recovered. Use this time to work on other areas of your body, such as core strength and general flexibility

Reduce the inflammation with: ice packs, compression bandages, limb elevation, anti-inflammatory medication prescribed by your treating doctor

When you are ready to resume exercise, buy correctly fitted shoes. Start slowly and stop immediately if the pain returns

Shin splint support

Correctly fitted exercise shoes are critical to preventing injuries. Podiatrist Gugu Njoko shares these guidelines for finding the perfect sport shoe:

Shape should complement the natural form of your feet

Front - round with deep toe boxes

Soles should be flexible; if they can't flex at the correct position, arch fatigue or a foot strain may result

Lining must be smooth so there are no pressure points, which may result in blisters, corns and calluses

New footwear should be gradually worn in before any strenuous activities or long distances are undertaken

Replacement - you should buy a new pair after roughly every 500km, or when they are damaged

