Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited    LHCJ   ZAE000145892

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LHCJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/25
23.77 ZAR   -3.65%
08:37pLIFE HEALTHCARE : Finding a way forward after a stroke
PU
08:37pLIFE HEALTHCARE : Shin splints are a real pain
PU
08:37pLIFE HEALTHCARE : The importance of triage management
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Life Healthcare : The importance of triage management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Understanding the international triage scales used in an emergency unit helps patients to be aware of how treatment is prioritised to save lives

A serious medical emergency is stressful and traumatic, and it's important to receive quality care when you need it most since this could mean the difference between life and death. Emergency units are busy places, but our units have been organised to deliver effective emergency care and each is staffed with emergency medicine trained doctors and nurses. These healthcare professionals have the skills and equipment necessary to resuscitate, diagnose and treat most emergencies. The initial assessment process is referred to as triage.

What is triage?

The word triage is derived from the French word 'trier', which means 'to sort', and in an emergency unit, it is the most effective way to bring the greatest good to the most patients. Staff use this system to prioritise treatment, based on the resources of the unit and in order of urgency - the end result is that the person with the greatest need is helped first. Triage is then delivered according to triage colour code categories.

Why use this system?

The medical triage colours are an internationally recognised system of treatment that applies to each patient entering the emergency unit. Everyone is assessed using the same criteria, irrespective of funding capability or type of emergency. The staff who carry out this assessment are experienced and well trained, and the assessment usually takes no more than one minute. It is important to follow exact triage protocol to assist the doctors and nurses to do their work effectively.

Why do waiting times differ if it's an emergency?

It's understandable that people become anxious in an emergency. They might be concerned that they or their family member won't be attended to quickly enough, so hospital staff always do their best to ensure that everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

Injuries and illnesses vary in severity and it's important to ensure that a serious condition doesn't worsen in the emergency unit. The triage priority system is an effective tool to ensure that the most serious illnesses and injuries are attended to with the appropriate urgency. It's also important to remember that emergency units experience peak times and, as a result, waiting times could be longer when there are many patients to see and assess. Once a doctor has seen the patient, they could recommend one of the following:

  • Discharge with medication or a referral to a specialist
  • Admission for further treatment or tests
  • Transfer to a facility where the patient can receive more appropriate treatment

Life Healthcare's emergency unitsare located at 41 Life Healthcare hospitals and offer emergency medical services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Doctors, experienced nursing staff and specialists are available to ensure every patient receives the best emergency care.

The information is shared on condition that readers will make their own determination, including seeking advice from a healthcare professional. E&OE. Life Healthcare Group Ltd does not accept any responsibility for any loss or damage suffered by the reader as a result of the information provided.

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 00:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLD
08:37pLIFE HEALTHCARE : Finding a way forward after a stroke
PU
08:37pLIFE HEALTHCARE : Shin splints are a real pain
PU
08:37pLIFE HEALTHCARE : The importance of triage management
PU
10/24BREASTS : an owner's manual
PU
09/09LHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealings in securities by a direc..
PU
09/03CHILDHOOD ADHD : A closer look
PU
09/03LIFE HEALTHCARE : What is Alzheimer's disease?
PU
09/03LIFE HEALTHCARE : Exercises for lower-back pain
PU
09/03LIFE HEALTHCARE : How to look after your eyes
PU
09/03LIFE HEALTHCARE : Pain medication could put your heart at risk
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 25 438 M
EBIT 2019 3 870 M
Net income 2019 1 920 M
Debt 2019 11 825 M
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 35 909 M
Chart LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 25,50  ZAR
Last Close Price 24,67  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shrey Balaguru Viranna Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mustaq Ahmed Enus-Brey Chairman
Tanya Little Group Executive-Operations, Integration & People
Pieter P. van der Westhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steve Taylor Group Executive-Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.65%2 452
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.64%84 324
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)1.46%42 623
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.77%19 575
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS31.13%15 999
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS20.44%13 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group