Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd    LHCJ   ZAE000145892

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(LHCJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/29
26.84 ZAR   +2.72%
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Making breastfeeding work for you
PU
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Just a pinch of salt
PU
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Making TB treatment easier
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Life Healthcare : Understanding your premature baby

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:02am EDT

Having a preemie can be challenging, but understanding your little one's developmental needs can help you cope.

What do physicist Albert Einstein, musician Stevie Wonder and Olympic gold medalist Wayde van Niekerk have in common? While it's a given that each has made noteworthy contributions to the world, each was also born prematurely yet grew up to live a healthy, productive life. Prematurity is neither a death sentence nor a lifetime of disability, and due to medical advances and awareness campaigns, babies' lives can be saved.

But a baby's survival also depends on the infant's gestational age (generally around a minimum of 24 weeks), explains Dr Natasha Padayachee-Govender, a paediatrician at Life Fourways Hospital in Johannesburg.

Health problems arising from premature birth

'When they are born, preemies' organs haven't fully developed. Their health also depends on the gestational age and several other factors, such as the mother's co-morbidities, which could include gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia,' says Dr Izanie Weideman, a paediatrician at Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital in Johannesburg. 'Besides common problems with breathing, feeding, the digestive system, vision and hearing, other disabilities are sometimes only recognised at school-going age. These could include learning difficulties, poor communication and coordination, and behavioural problems. Early identification and intervention in these cases are crucial.'

Supporting your baby's development in hospital

Your primary source of information and guidance will be your paediatrician and the nursing staff. 'I often counsel parents prior to delivery about the need for transfer to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). I explain the process and that premature babies require intensive care with specially trained neonatal staff,' says Dr Padayachee-Govender.

In the NICU, every health aspect of the premature infant is extensively monitored. 'However, the development of premature babies is dependent on environmental factors too. Parents have a significant role to play,' says Dr Weideman. Here's how you can play a part in your preemie's development:

  • During visits to the NICU, learn and understand your infant's body language, how to comfort and feed your baby, and witness how your baby is growing and developing.
  • Talk to your baby. Recent studies have shown that exposure to maternal or parental voices has beneficial effects on the physiological and behavioural state of preterm infants.
  • Other studies have shown that skin-to-skin contact during hospitalisation helps to establish a good parent-infant relationship and helps the baby thrive.
  • Be involved in baby care, including nappy changes and routines, whenever possible.
  • Get to know the staff in the NICU and communicate regularly with your paediatrician.
  • Don't be afraid to raise concerns you may have about your baby's health.

Your baby's development at home

By the time you take your baby home, you should be more comfortable feeding, changing, bathing and giving medication, as well as performing CPR, if necessary. However, taking a preterm baby home for the first time can still be daunting. Dr Weideman advises: 'You are not embarking on this journey alone. Your paediatrician and the staff are still there to help you every step of the way. The support of family and friends, and even support groups, can also be invaluable.'

Tips from the experts

  • Place different colours, patterns and shiny objects near the crib or car seat for visual stimulation. From 2 to 3 months* (corrected age) they should be able to follow a moving object.
  • Put baby to sleep on his or her back during the first year to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
  • At around three months* (corrected age), make sure your baby is able to hear by observing if there is a startle reflex when a loud sound is made or if they are listening when talked to.
  • Regularly take baby to your paediatrician for check-ups - up to at least two years - for close evaluation of development. Premature babies are expected to catch up with their peers at two years.

*Premature babies are evaluated according to their 'corrected' age, which is their chronological age minus the difference between the birth date and the due date.

Find out more about Life Healthcare's maternity services.

The information is shared on condition that readers will make their own determination, including seeking advice from a healthcare professional. E&OE. Life Healthcare Group Ltd does not accept any responsibility for any loss or damage suffered by the reader as a result of the information provided.

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:01:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLD
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Making breastfeeding work for you
PU
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Just a pinch of salt
PU
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Making TB treatment easier
PU
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Five diagnostic tools you need to know about
PU
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Working together to treat a tumour
PU
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Understanding your premature baby
PU
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Destigmatising mental illness
PU
04:02aLIFE HEALTHCARE : How to live healthy
PU
03/20LHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by clie..
PU
03/19LHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notification of change of auditor
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 25 293 M
EBIT 2019 4 351 M
Net income 2019 2 070 M
Debt 2019 12 066 M
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 17,27
P/E ratio 2020 15,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 39 384 M
Chart LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,1  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shrey Balaguru Viranna Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mustaq Ahmed Enus-Brey Chairman
Pieter P. van der Westhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steve Taylor Group Executive-Medical
Anton van Loggerenberg Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD2.01%2 719
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.69%69 952
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)4.77%44 787
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE26.94%24 831
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS21.07%15 084
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES14.76%12 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About