Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Life Healthcare Group Limited    928   KYG5924H1074

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

(928)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Life Healthcare : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 09:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

Reference is made to the announcement of Life Healthcare Group Limited (the "Company") dated 30 July 2020 in relation to the Placing (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated herein.

COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Placing set out in the Placing Agreement had been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 17 August 2020. An aggregate of 1,070,840,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at the Placing Price of HK$0.028 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

Upon completion of the Placing, an aggregate of 714,000,000 Placing Shares have been placed to Pioneer Environmental International Industries Company Limited ("Pioneer Environmental"), one of the Placees, representing approximately 11.11% of the entire issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing. As such, Pioneer Environmental has become a substantial Shareholder immediately after completion of the Placing. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made

- 1 -

all reasonable enquiries, (i) each of the Placees and where appropriate, their respective ultimate beneficial owners, is an Independent Third Party; and (ii) save and except for Pioneer Environmental, none of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) upon Completion.

The gross proceeds from the Placing is approximately HK$29.98 million and the net proceeds from the Placing (after deducting the placing commission for the Placing and other relevant expenses) is approximately HK$29.21 million. The Company intends to apply (i) approximately HK$26 million or more of the net proceeds for expansion of existing business and/or acquisition of and/or investment in business(es) in relation to healthcare products and services business when opportunities arise; and (ii) the remaining proceeds, if any, for the general working capital of the Group.

EFFECTS ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Placing are as follows:

Immediately before

Immediately after

Name of Shareholders

completion of the Placing

completion of the Placing

Number

Approximate

Number

Approximate

of Shares

%

of Shares

%

Substantial Shareholder:

Powerful Software

Limited (Note 1)

1,541,063,057

28.78

1,541,063,057

23.98

王泉森

1,425,020,398

26.61

1,425,020,398

22.18

Pioneer Environmental

(Note 2)

-

-

714,000,000

11.11

Public Shareholders:

Placees (other than

Pioneer Environmental)

-

-

356,840,000

5.56

Others

2,388,201,845

44.61

2,388,201,845

37.17

Total

5,354,285,300

100.00

6,425,125,300

100.00

Notes:

  1. These interests are held by Powerful Software Limited which is owned as to 65% and 35% by Merry Cycle Enterprises Limited and Gorgeous Moment Holdings Limited respectively. Merry Cycle Enterprises Limited is wholly-owned by Mr. Hua Yunbo while Gorgeous Moment Holdings Limited is wholly-owned by Ms. Shan Hua. Mr. Hua Yunbo and Ms. Shan Hua are therefore deemed to be interested in all the shares of the Company held by Powerful Software Limited for the purpose of the SFO. Mr. Hua Yunbo was an executive Director of the Company until his resignation with effect from 17 January 2020. Ms. Shan Hua is a non-executive Director of the Company.

- 2 -

  1. Pioneer Environmental is wholly owned by Mr. Yu Chi Fook. Pioneer Environmental and its ultimate beneficial owner Mr. Yu Chi Fook were Independent Third Parties prior to completion of the Placing. Immediately after completion of the Placing, Pioneer Environmental has become a substantial Shareholder and a connected person (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company.

By order of the Board

Life Healthcare Group Limited

Xu Xueping

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Xu Xueping (Chairman)

Mr. Liu Xinghua

Mr. Man Wai Lun

Mr. Zheng Chunlei

Mr. Yang Zhiying

Mr. Cheng Chun Man

Non-executive Director:

Ms. Shan Hua

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Limited published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 13:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMI
09:33aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Completion of placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
07/30LIFE HEALTHCARE : Placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
2019South Africa's Netcare posts higher HEPS, forecasts hit to first-half
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 63,8 M 8,23 M 8,23 M
Net income 2020 -24,9 M -3,21 M -3,21 M
Net cash 2020 186 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 236 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,39x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,39x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Life Healthcare Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Ping Xu Chairman
Chun Lei Zheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Shan Non-Executive Director
Xing Hua Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Lun Man Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED-6.67%29
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-24.71%87 260
KERING SA-15.14%73 453
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.25%59 052
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.21%33 478
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-24.51%27 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group