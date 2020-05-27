Log in
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/27 11:35:21 am
2.1 USD   +7.14%
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : April NAV Class A 2020
PU
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : April NAV Class B 2020
PU
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : Share Merger Outcome
PU
Life Settlement Assets : April NAV Class A 2020

05/27/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

April 2020

Life Settlement Assets PLC - Ordinary Share A

Investment Objective

The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by purchasing policies or portfolios of life settlement and mortality-related products in special or distressed situations.

Estimated Performance

Jan

Feb

Mar Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct

Nov Dec

YTD

Roll.

12M

Est. Performance (%) 2020

115

14

110

12

10

105

8

100

6

Distribution (M$)

4

95

LSA - A Shares

2

90

0

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Investment Terms

1.5% Management Fee

Estimated NAV (USD) 93,183,892

NAV/Share

2.1312

Commentary

During the past month, Class A, Class D and E were merged and the assets and liabilities attributable to Class D and E Ordinary Shares were attributed to the Class A Ordinary Shareholders. Merging the relatively small D and E Ordinary Share Classes provided a helpful simplification of the Company's structure. Also, the A Ordinary Shareholders will now benefit from improved cash flows projections over the next few years and a reduced focus on HIV-related maturities arising from the inclusion of the D and E Ordinary Share Class portfolios. Shareholders of the merged Share Classes also achieved an additional benefit of consolidating the underlying fractional Policies into the larger asset portfolio resulting from the merger, reducing the reliance on the performance of third parties.

In March and April, twenty-one HIV maturities were registered in the Share Class, contributing a total Death Benefit of $1.4M; four maturities for a total face value of $0.4M were registered in the non-HIV segment. In addition, a small portfolio of fractionals, to which the trust was overwhelmingly already exposed to, was added in order to prevent any undue lapsing. Top ten exposure table is updated to reflect recent changes in the portfolio.

Number Of Policies

Death Benefits (USD)

Matured Policies YTD

Maturities YTD (USD)

4 519

469,312,705

55

6,245,800

Trust Investment

Acheron Capital Ltd.

Company

ISCA Administration Services Limited

Manager

Secretary

Administrator

Compagnie Européenne de Révision

ISIN

GB00BF1Q4B05

Ticker

LSAA

Auditor

BDO UK LLP

Info

life@acheroncapital.com

+44 207 258 5990

April 2020

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

policiesof#

0

Distribution by Age

HIV

Non-HIV

30-3940-4950-5960-69 70+

Age Group

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

policiesof#

0

Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(1)

(USD)

HIV

Non-HIV

0-50k50-100k100-200k200-300k 300k+

Face Amount ($USD)

Distribution By Gender

100%

90%

80%

70% Non-HIV HIV

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

FemaleMale

Distribution by Issue Date(2) (Yrs)

2,200

2,000 HIV

Distribution by Insurance Company

100%

Others

90%

Others

Prudential

80%

MetLife

70%

Prudential

Jackson

60%

National

FEGLI

50%

FEGLI

40%

American

MetLife

30%

General

20%

Jackson

10%

0%

Death Benefit Number of Policies

Maturities Since Inception

1800

300

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

Non-HIV

1600

1400

250

1200

200

1000

1,000

800

600

400

200

policies

0

0-10 years

10-15

15-20

20-25

25+ years

# of

old

years old

years old

years old

old

800

150

600

100

400

200

50

$

# of Polcies

0

0

Milllions

# individuals # policies (lhs)

face (rhs)

(lhs)

(1)Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount. (2)Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued.

Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated.

April 2020

Historical Maturity

18,000,000

30

Number of Insured Deceased

Monthly Maturity

16,000,000

25

14,000,000

12,000,000

20

10,000,000

15

8,000,000

6,000,000

10

4,000,000

5

2,000,000

-

Jan-13

0

Jan-09

Jan-10

Jan-11

Jan-12

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Month

Number of insured

Maturity

Maturities March and April 2020

Number of policies

25

matured in March and

April 2020

Corresponding number of

20

insured

Total death benefit in

1 817 243

March and April 2020(US$)

Valuation of Matured

255 199

policies in Book (US$)

Notification of Maturity

4,000,000

3,500,000

3,000,000

USD

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

-

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Month

Average 2009 to 2019

2020

Premiums Situation (US$) (1)

Servicers Premiums

$ 13.3M

Projection for the next 12

months

Mortality Adjusted Premiums

$ 12.6M

Projection for the next 12

months

Estimated COI Net of

$ 11.6M

Mortality for the next 12

months

Top 10 Coverage

Total Face

Age

Insured

Face (millions)

(millions)

(ALB)

Expiration Age*

1

3.0/1.8/1.4/0.5

6.7

96

103/100/115/103

2

4.4/1.2

5.6

94

100/120

3

1.8/1.7/1.5

5.0

77

121/100/100

4

4.0/0.5

4.5

97

100/100

5

4.1

4.1

95

100

6

1.6/0.9/0.6/0.4/0.3/0.1

3.9

91

100/100/100/95/100/115

7

3.4

3.4

79

100

8

3.0

3.0

93

100

9

2.7

2.7

99

120

10

2.6

2.6

99

115/115

Cash Situation (US$) (1)

Cash at hand and similar

$ 13.0M

Gross Cash in Policies(2)

$ 51.6M

(estimated as of end 2019)

Loan on Cash in Policies

$ 14.0M

(estimated as of end 2019)

Net Cash in Policies(2)

$ 37.6M

(estimated as of end 2019)

Maturities to be received

$ 8.1M

  1. Figures as provided by third parties
  2. Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Cash for ABC policies not included. Surrender charge included. *In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.
    Issued by Acheron Capital Limited, a company registered in England, no. 05588630 at Suite1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St. James's Square, London SW1Y 4LB, England. Acheron Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and appears on the FS Register under FRN 443685.
    The investment products and services of Acheron Capital Limited are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties; they are not available to retail clients. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell shares or units in any fund or funds managed or advised by Acheron Capital Limited. The prospectus of the funds is the only authorized document for offering shares or units in the funds. The prospectus may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investors are also reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they may not get back the amount originally invested. UK Investors do not benefit from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Investment in the funds carry risks which are more fully described in the prospectus. The funds are only suitable for sophisticated investors who are aware of the risks of investing in hedge funds.

Disclaimer

Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 21:17:03 UTC
