Life Settlement Assets : April NAV Class A 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields April 2020 Life Settlement Assets PLC - Ordinary Share A Investment Objective The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by purchasing policies or portfolios of life settlement and mortality-related products in special or distressed situations. Estimated Performance Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec YTD Roll. 12M Est. Performance (%) 2020 115 14 110 12 10 105 8 100 6 Distribution (M$) 4 95 LSA - A Shares 2 90 0 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Investment Terms 1.5% Management Fee Estimated NAV (USD) 93,183,892 NAV/Share 2.1312 Commentary During the past month, Class A, Class D and E were merged and the assets and liabilities attributable to Class D and E Ordinary Shares were attributed to the Class A Ordinary Shareholders. Merging the relatively small D and E Ordinary Share Classes provided a helpful simplification of the Company's structure. Also, the A Ordinary Shareholders will now benefit from improved cash flows projections over the next few years and a reduced focus on HIV-related maturities arising from the inclusion of the D and E Ordinary Share Class portfolios. Shareholders of the merged Share Classes also achieved an additional benefit of consolidating the underlying fractional Policies into the larger asset portfolio resulting from the merger, reducing the reliance on the performance of third parties. In March and April, twenty-one HIV maturities were registered in the Share Class, contributing a total Death Benefit of $1.4M; four maturities for a total face value of $0.4M were registered in the non-HIV segment. In addition, a small portfolio of fractionals, to which the trust was overwhelmingly already exposed to, was added in order to prevent any undue lapsing. Top ten exposure table is updated to reflect recent changes in the portfolio. Number Of Policies Death Benefits (USD) Matured Policies YTD Maturities YTD (USD) 4 519 469,312,705 55 6,245,800 Trust Investment Acheron Capital Ltd. Company ISCA Administration Services Limited Manager Secretary Administrator Compagnie Européenne de Révision ISIN GB00BF1Q4B05 Ticker LSAA Auditor BDO UK LLP Info life@acheroncapital.com +44 207 258 5990 April 2020 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 policiesof# 0 Distribution by Age HIV Non-HIV 30-3940-4950-5960-69 70+ Age Group 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 policiesof# 0 Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(1) (USD) HIV Non-HIV 0-50k50-100k100-200k200-300k 300k+ Face Amount ($USD) Distribution By Gender 100% 90% 80% 70% Non-HIV HIV 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% FemaleMale Distribution by Issue Date(2) (Yrs) 2,200 2,000 HIV Distribution by Insurance Company 100% Others 90% Others Prudential 80% MetLife 70% Prudential Jackson 60% National FEGLI 50% FEGLI 40% American MetLife 30% General 20% Jackson 10% 0% Death Benefit Number of Policies Maturities Since Inception 1800 300 1,800 1,600 1,400 1,200 Non-HIV 1600 1400 250 1200 200 1000 1,000 800 600 400 200 policies 0 0-10 years 10-15 15-20 20-25 25+ years # of old years old years old years old old 800 150 600 100 400 200 50 $ # of Polcies 0 0 Milllions # individuals # policies (lhs) face (rhs) (lhs) (1)Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount. (2)Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued. Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated. April 2020 Historical Maturity 18,000,000 30 Number of Insured Deceased Monthly Maturity 16,000,000 25 14,000,000 12,000,000 20 10,000,000 15 8,000,000 6,000,000 10 4,000,000 5 2,000,000 - Jan-13 0 Jan-09 Jan-10 Jan-11 Jan-12 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Month Number of insured Maturity Maturities March and April 2020 Number of policies 25 matured in March and April 2020 Corresponding number of 20 insured Total death benefit in 1 817 243 March and April 2020(US$) Valuation of Matured 255 199 policies in Book (US$) Notification of Maturity 4,000,000 3,500,000 3,000,000 USD 2,500,000 2,000,000 1,500,000 1,000,000 500,000 - Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Month Average 2009 to 2019 2020 Premiums Situation (US$) (1) Servicers Premiums $ 13.3M Projection for the next 12 months Mortality Adjusted Premiums $ 12.6M Projection for the next 12 months Estimated COI Net of $ 11.6M Mortality for the next 12 months Top 10 Coverage Total Face Age Insured Face (millions) (millions) (ALB) Expiration Age* 1 3.0/1.8/1.4/0.5 6.7 96 103/100/115/103 2 4.4/1.2 5.6 94 100/120 3 1.8/1.7/1.5 5.0 77 121/100/100 4 4.0/0.5 4.5 97 100/100 5 4.1 4.1 95 100 6 1.6/0.9/0.6/0.4/0.3/0.1 3.9 91 100/100/100/95/100/115 7 3.4 3.4 79 100 8 3.0 3.0 93 100 9 2.7 2.7 99 120 10 2.6 2.6 99 115/115 Cash Situation (US$) (1) Cash at hand and similar $ 13.0M Gross Cash in Policies(2) $ 51.6M (estimated as of end 2019) Loan on Cash in Policies $ 14.0M (estimated as of end 2019) Net Cash in Policies(2) $ 37.6M (estimated as of end 2019) Maturities to be received $ 8.1M Figures as provided by third parties Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Cash for ABC policies not included. Surrender charge included. *In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.

