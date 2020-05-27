Life Settlement Assets : April NAV Class B 2020 0 05/27/2020 | 05:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields April 2020 Life Settlement Assets PLC - Ordinary Share B Investment Objective The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by arbitraging the demographic risk in the life settlement business. This strategy offers uncorrelated returns from traditional capital markets. Estimated Performance(1) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec YTD Roll. 12M Est. Performance (%) 2020 -2.81% -2.30% 2.64% -1.93% -4.42% -6.51% 140.00 120.00 100.00 80.00 LSA - Share B 60.00 Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Commentary Investment Terms 1.5% Management Fee Estimated NAV (USD) 14 206 669 NAV/Share 0.9733 During the past month, Class A, Class D and E were merged and the assets and liabilities attributable to Class D and E Ordinary Shares were attributed to the Class A Ordinary Shareholders. Merging the relatively small D and E Ordinary Share Classes provided a helpful simplification of the Company's structure. Also, the A Ordinary Shareholders benefited from expected improved cash flows over the next few years and a reduced focus on HIV-related maturities arising from the inclusion of the D and E Ordinary Share Class portfolios. Shareholders of the merged Share Classes also achieved an additional benefit of consolidating the underlying fractional Policies into the larger asset portfolio resulting from the merger, reducing the reliance on the performance of third parties. The Share Class is reporting a performance of 0.66% for March and April. Two maturities for a total face value of $0.98M were registered. Number Of Policies Death Benefits (USD) Matured Policies YTD Maturities YTD (USD) 95 44 528 613 3 1 028 045 Trust Investment Acheron Capital Ltd. Company ISCA Administration Services Limited Manager Secretary Administrator Compagnie Européenne de Révision ISIN GB00BF1Q4C12 Ticker LSAB Auditor BDO UK LLP Info life@acheroncapital.com +44 207 258 5990 April 2020 Distribution by Age(1) 60 Number of policies 56 Death Benefit ($M) 40 28 20 6 7 0 <70 70-79 80-89 90+ Age Group Distribution by Gender 100% Female 90% 80% Male 70% 62% 71% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 38% 29% 10% 0% Number of policies Death Benefit Distribution by Issue Date (Yrs) (3) 70 60 50 40 30 20 policies 10 0 # of 0-10 yrs 10-15 yrs 15-20 yrs 20-25 yrs 25+ yrs Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(2) (USD) 35 40 30 25 30 20 15 20 10 10 5 policies - 0 of 0-125k 125k- 250-500k 0.5 -1M1-2.5M 2.5M + 250k # Face Amount ($USD) Distribution by Insurance Company 100% Others 90% Others Mass 80% American General Mutual 70% Mass Mutual Transameri 60% ca Life 50% Transamerica 40% Occidental Lincoln John Hancock Financial 30% Group American 20% ING Life General 10% 0% Death Benefit Number of policies Maturities Since Inception (USD) 250 70 200 60 50 150 40 100 30 20 Policiesof# 50 Milllions 10$ 0 0 # individuals # policies (lhs) face (rhs) (lhs) * Capital and/or dividend payment(s) 4 policies are survivorship, adding up 4 insureds. Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount. Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued. Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated. April 2020 Historical Maturity 6,000,000 10 Number of Insured Deceased 9 Monthly Maturity 5,000,000 8 4,000,000 7 6 3,000,000 5 4 2,000,000 3 1,000,000 2 1 - 0 Maturities March and April 2020 Number of policies 2 matured in March and April 2020 Corresponding number of 2 insured Total death benefit in 978 045 March and April 2020(US$) Valuation of matured 120 823 policies in Book (US$) Month Maturity Number of insured Notification of Maturity 1,000,000 800,000 USD 600,000 400,000 200,000 - Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Month Average 2009 to 2019 2020 Premiums Situation (US$) (1) Servicers Premiums $ 3.8M Projection for the next 12 months (2) Mortality Adjusted $ 3.6M Premiums Projection for the next 12 months (2) Estimated COI Net of $ 3.7M Mortality for the next 12 months (2) Top 5 Coverage Total Face Insured Face (million) (millions) Age (ALB) Expiration Age* 1 5 5 survivorship: 95/99 100/105 2 1.5/1/0.3 2.8 89 100/100/100 3 2.75 2.75 88 100 4 1.4 1.4 97 100 5 0.3/0.9 1.2 83 100/100 Cash Situation (US$) (1) Cash at hand and similar $ 0.9M Gross Cash in Policies(3) $ 1.0M (estimated as of end Dec 2019) Loan on Cash in Policies $ 0M (estimated as of end Dec 2019) Net Cash in Policies(3) $ 1.0M (estimated as of end Dec 2019) Maturities to be received $ 1.5M Figures as provided by third parties Adjusted for option trigger Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Surrender charge included. * In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.

Issued by Acheron Capital Limited, a company registered in England, no. 05588630 at Suite1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St. James's Square, London SW1Y 4LB, England. Acheron Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and appears on the FS Register under reference FRN 443685.

The investment products and services of Acheron Capital Limited are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties; they are not available to retail clients. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell shares or units in any fund or funds managed or advised by Acheron Capital Limited. The prospectus of the funds is the only authorized document for offering shares or units in the funds. The prospectus may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investors are also reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they may not get back the amount originally invested. UK Investors do not benefit from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Investment in the funds carry risks which are more fully described in the prospectus. The funds are only suitable for sophisticated investors who are aware of the risks of investing in hedge funds. Attachments Original document

