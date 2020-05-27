Log in
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/27 11:35:21 am
2.1 USD   +7.14%
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : April NAV Class A 2020
PU
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : April NAV Class B 2020
PU
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : Share Merger Outcome
PU
Life Settlement Assets : April NAV Class B 2020

05/27/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

April 2020

Life Settlement Assets PLC - Ordinary Share B

Investment Objective

The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by arbitraging the demographic risk in the life settlement business. This strategy offers uncorrelated returns from traditional capital markets.

Estimated Performance(1)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YTD

Roll. 12M

Est. Performance (%) 2020

-2.81%

-2.30%

2.64%

-1.93%

-4.42%

-6.51%

140.00

120.00

100.00

80.00

LSA - Share B

60.00

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Commentary

Investment Terms

1.5% Management Fee

Estimated NAV (USD)

14 206 669

NAV/Share

0.9733

During the past month, Class A, Class D and E were merged and the assets and liabilities attributable to Class D and E Ordinary Shares were attributed to the Class A Ordinary Shareholders. Merging the relatively small D and E Ordinary Share Classes provided a helpful simplification of the Company's structure. Also, the A Ordinary Shareholders benefited from expected improved cash flows over the next few years and a reduced focus on HIV-related maturities arising from the inclusion of the D and E Ordinary Share Class portfolios. Shareholders of the merged Share Classes also achieved an additional benefit of consolidating the underlying fractional Policies into the larger asset portfolio resulting from the merger, reducing the reliance on the performance of third parties.

The Share Class is reporting a performance of 0.66% for March and April. Two maturities for a total face value of $0.98M were registered.

Number Of Policies

Death Benefits (USD)

Matured Policies YTD

Maturities YTD (USD)

95

44 528 613

3

1 028 045

Trust Investment

Acheron Capital Ltd.

Company

ISCA Administration Services Limited

Manager

Secretary

Administrator

Compagnie Européenne de Révision

ISIN

GB00BF1Q4C12

Ticker

LSAB

Auditor

BDO UK LLP

Info

life@acheroncapital.com

+44 207 258 5990

April 2020

Distribution by Age(1)

60

Number of policies

56

Death Benefit ($M)

40

28

20

6

7

0

<70

70-79

80-89

90+

Age Group

Distribution by Gender

100%

Female

90%

80%

Male

70%

62%

71%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

38%

29%

10%

0%

Number of policies

Death Benefit

Distribution by Issue Date (Yrs) (3)

70

60

50

40

30

20

policies

10

0

# of

0-10 yrs 10-15 yrs 15-20 yrs 20-25 yrs 25+ yrs

Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(2)

(USD)

35 40

30

25

30

20

15

20

10

10

5

policies

-

0

of

0-125k 125k- 250-500k 0.5 -1M1-2.5M 2.5M +

250k

#

Face Amount ($USD)

Distribution by Insurance Company

100%

Others

90%

Others

Mass

80%

American

General

Mutual

70%

Mass Mutual

Transameri

60%

ca Life

50%

Transamerica

40%

Occidental

Lincoln

John Hancock

Financial

30%

Group

American

20%

ING Life

General

10%

0%

Death Benefit

Number of policies

Maturities Since Inception (USD)

250

70

200

60

50

150

40

100

30

20

Policiesof#

50

Milllions

10$

0

0

# individuals # policies (lhs)

face (rhs)

(lhs)

* Capital and/or dividend payment(s)

  1. 4 policies are survivorship, adding up 4 insureds.
  2. Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount.
  3. Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued.

Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated.

April 2020

Historical Maturity

6,000,000

10

Number of Insured Deceased

9

Monthly Maturity

5,000,000

8

4,000,000

7

6

3,000,000

5

4

2,000,000

3

1,000,000

2

1

-

0

Maturities March and April 2020

Number of policies

2

matured in March and

April 2020

Corresponding number of

2

insured

Total death benefit in

978 045

March and April 2020(US$)

Valuation of matured

120 823

policies in Book (US$)

Month

Maturity

Number of insured

Notification of Maturity

1,000,000

800,000

USD

600,000

400,000

200,000

-

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Month

Average 2009 to 2019

2020

Premiums Situation (US$) (1)

Servicers Premiums

$ 3.8M

Projection for the next 12

months (2)

Mortality Adjusted

$ 3.6M

Premiums Projection for the

next 12 months (2)

Estimated COI Net of

$ 3.7M

Mortality for the next 12

months (2)

Top 5 Coverage

Total Face

Insured

Face (million)

(millions)

Age (ALB)

Expiration Age*

1

5

5

survivorship: 95/99

100/105

2

1.5/1/0.3

2.8

89

100/100/100

3

2.75

2.75

88

100

4

1.4

1.4

97

100

5

0.3/0.9

1.2

83

100/100

Cash Situation (US$) (1)

Cash at hand and similar

$ 0.9M

Gross Cash in Policies(3)

$ 1.0M

(estimated as of end Dec 2019)

Loan on Cash in Policies

$ 0M

(estimated as of end Dec 2019)

Net Cash in Policies(3)

$ 1.0M

(estimated as of end Dec 2019)

Maturities to be received

$ 1.5M

  1. Figures as provided by third parties
  2. Adjusted for option trigger
  3. Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Surrender charge included. * In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.
    Issued by Acheron Capital Limited, a company registered in England, no. 05588630 at Suite1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St. James's Square, London SW1Y 4LB, England. Acheron Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and appears on the FS Register under reference FRN 443685.
    The investment products and services of Acheron Capital Limited are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties; they are not available to retail clients. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell shares or units in any fund or funds managed or advised by Acheron Capital Limited. The prospectus of the funds is the only authorized document for offering shares or units in the funds. The prospectus may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investors are also reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they may not get back the amount originally invested. UK Investors do not benefit from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Investment in the funds carry risks which are more fully described in the prospectus. The funds are only suitable for sophisticated investors who are aware of the risks of investing in hedge funds.

Disclaimer

Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 21:17:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael George Coriat Talbot Baines Chairman
Robert Henry Edelstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Yves Mertz Independent Non-Executive Director
Behcet Guner Turkmen Independent Non-Executive Director
Franck Mathe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC10.42%99
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.77%6 481
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.86%3 258
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.52%2 422
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-40.13%1 817
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-35.14%1 602
