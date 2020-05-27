Life Settlement Assets : April NAV Class B 2020

The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by arbitraging the demographic risk in the life settlement business. This strategy offers uncorrelated returns from traditional capital markets.
Estimated Performance(1)
Est. Performance (%) 2020
-2.81%
-2.30%
2.64%
-1.93%
-4.42%
-6.51%
Commentary
Investment Terms
1.5% Management Fee
Estimated NAV (USD)
14 206 669
NAV/Share
0.9733
During the past month, Class A, Class D and E were merged and the assets and liabilities attributable to Class D and E Ordinary Shares were attributed to the Class A Ordinary Shareholders. Merging the relatively small D and E Ordinary Share Classes provided a helpful simplification of the Company's structure. Also, the A Ordinary Shareholders benefited from expected improved cash flows over the next few years and a reduced focus on HIV-related maturities arising from the inclusion of the D and E Ordinary Share Class portfolios. Shareholders of the merged Share Classes also achieved an additional benefit of consolidating the underlying fractional Policies into the larger asset portfolio resulting from the merger, reducing the reliance on the performance of third parties.
The Share Class is reporting a performance of 0.66% for March and April. Two maturities for a total face value of $0.98M were registered.
Number Of Policies
Death Benefits (USD)
Matured Policies YTD
Maturities YTD (USD)
95
44 528 613
3
1 028 045
Trust Investment
Acheron Capital Ltd.
Company
ISCA Administration Services Limited
Manager
Secretary
Administrator
Compagnie Européenne de Révision
ISIN
GB00BF1Q4C12
Ticker
LSAB
Auditor
BDO UK LLP
Info
life@acheroncapital.com
+44 207 258 5990
April 2020
Distribution by Age(1)
Distribution by Gender
Distribution by Issue Date (Yrs) (3)
Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(2)
Distribution by Insurance Company
Maturities Since Inception (USD)
* Capital and/or dividend payment(s)
4 policies are survivorship, adding up 4 insureds.
Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount.
Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued.
Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated.
April 2020
Historical Maturity
6,000,000
Maturities March and April 2020
Number of policies
2
matured in March and
April 2020
Corresponding number of
2
insured
Total death benefit in
978 045
March and April 2020(US$)
Valuation of matured
120 823
policies in Book (US$)
Premiums Situation (US$) (1)
Servicers Premiums
$ 3.8M
Projection for the next 12
months (2)
Mortality Adjusted
$ 3.6M
Premiums Projection for the
next 12 months (2)
Estimated COI Net of
$ 3.7M
Mortality for the next 12
months (2)
Top 5 Coverage
Total Face
Insured
Face (million)
(millions)
Age (ALB)
Expiration Age*
1
5
5
survivorship: 95/99
100/105
2
1.5/1/0.3
2.8
89
100/100/100
3
2.75
2.75
88
100
4
1.4
1.4
97
100
5
0.3/0.9
1.2
83
100/100
Cash Situation (US$) (1)
Cash at hand and similar
$ 0.9M
Gross Cash in Policies(3)
$ 1.0M
(estimated as of end Dec 2019)
Loan on Cash in Policies
$ 0M
(estimated as of end Dec 2019)
Net Cash in Policies(3)
$ 1.0M
(estimated as of end Dec 2019)
Maturities to be received
$ 1.5M
Figures as provided by third parties
Adjusted for option trigger
Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Surrender charge included. * In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.
Issued by Acheron Capital Limited, a company registered in England, no. 05588630 at Suite1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St. James's Square, London SW1Y 4LB, England. Acheron Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and appears on the FS Register under reference FRN 443685.
The investment products and services of Acheron Capital Limited are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties; they are not available to retail clients. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell shares or units in any fund or funds managed or advised by Acheron Capital Limited. The prospectus of the funds is the only authorized document for offering shares or units in the funds. The prospectus may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investors are also reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they may not get back the amount originally invested. UK Investors do not benefit from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Investment in the funds carry risks which are more fully described in the prospectus. The funds are only suitable for sophisticated investors who are aware of the risks of investing in hedge funds.
Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 21:17:03 UTC