Life Settlement Assets : June NAV Class B

The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by arbitraging the demographic risk in the life settlement business. This strategy offers uncorrelated returns from traditional capital markets.
Estimated Performance(1)
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
YTD
Roll. 12M
Est. Performance (%) 2020
-2.81%
-2.30%
2.64%
-1.93%
-0.54%
-2.34%
-7.15%
-7.39%
140.00
120.00
100.00
80.00
LSA - Share B
60.00
Mar-18
Jun-18
Sep-18
Dec-18Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Commentary
Investment Terms
1.5% Management Fee
Estimated NAV (USD)
13 800 020
NAV/Share
0.9455
It is now well recognized that older people face the greatest mortality risk when exposed to covid-19. In most hard-hit developed countries, about 60% of all deaths from the disease are among people aged 80 and over. America, however, is an exception. Data released on June 16th by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) show that the country's death toll is significantly skewed toward the younger. Indeed in the USA, people in their 80s account for less than half of all covid-19 deaths; people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, meanwhile, account for a significantly larger share of Covid related mortality. The median covid-19 sufferer in America is a 48- year-old; in Italy it is a 63-year-old. This significant difference can only partially be explained by America younger demography.
The Share Class is reporting a performance of -2.34% for the month of June. One maturity of $0.1M was registered this month.
Number Of Policies
Death Benefits (USD)
Matured Policies YTD
Maturities YTD (USD)
93
44 108 410
5
1 448 248
Trust Investment
Acheron Capital Ltd.
Company
ISCA Administration Services Limited
Manager
Secretary
Administrator
Compagnie Européenne de Révision
ISIN
GB00BF1Q4C12
Ticker
LSAB
Auditor
BDO UK LLP
Info
life@acheroncapital.com
+44 207 258 5990
June 2020
Distribution by Age(1)
55
60
Number of policies
Death Benefit ($M)
35
40
30
25
30
Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(2)
(USD)
40
20
6
0
27
7
20
20
15
10
10
5
<70 70-7980-89 90+
Age Group
# of
0-125k 125k- 250-500k 0.5 -1M1-2.5M 2.5M + 250k
Face Amount ($USD)
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
70
60
50
40
30
20
policiesof#
10
0
Distribution by Gender
Female Male
61%
71%
39%
29%
Number of policies
Death Benefit
Distribution by Issue Date (Yrs) (3)
0-10 yrs 10-15 yrs 15-20 yrs 20-25 yrs 25+ yrs
Distribution by Insurance Company
100%
Others
90%
Others
Mass
80%
American
General
Mutual
70%
Mass Mutual
Transameri
60%
ca Life
50%
Transamerica
40%
Occidental
Lincoln
John Hancock
Financial
30%
Group
American
20%
ING Life
General
10%
0%
Death Benefit
Number of policies
Maturities Since Inception (USD)
250
70
200
60
50
150
40
100
30
20
Policiesof#
50
10
$Milllions
0
0
# individuals # policies (lhs)
face (rhs)
(lhs)
* Capital and/or dividend payment(s)
4 policies are survivorship, adding up 4 insureds.
Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount.
Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued.
Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated.
June 2020
Historical Maturity
6,000,000
10
Number of Insured Deceased
9
Monthly Maturity
5,000,000
8
4,000,000
7
6
3,000,000
5
4
2,000,000
3
1,000,000
2
1
-
0
Maturities June 2020
Number of policies
1
matured in June 2020
Corresponding number of
1
insured
Total death benefit in June
100 000
2020(US$)
Valuation of matured
31 814
policies in Book (US$)
Month
Maturity
Number of insured
Notification of Maturity
1,000,000
800,000
USD
600,000
400,000
200,000
-
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Month
Average 2009 to 2019
2020
Top 5 Coverage
Total Face
Insured
Face (million)
(millions)
Age (ALB)
Expiration Age*
1
5
5
survivorship: 95/99
100/105
2
1.5/1/0.3
2.8
89
100/100/100
3
2.75
2.75
89
100
4
1.4
1.4
97
100
5
0.3/0.9
1.2
83
100/100
Premiums Situation (US$) (1)
Servicers Premiums
$ 3.8M
Projection for the next 12
months (2)
Mortality Adjusted
$ 3.6M
Premiums Projection for the
next 12 months (2)
Estimated COI Net of
$ 3.7M
Mortality for the next 12
months (2)
Cash Situation (US$) (1)
Cash at hand and similar
$ 1.1M
Gross Cash in Policies(3)
$ 1.0M
(estimated as of end Dec 2019)
Loan on Cash in Policies
$ 0M
(estimated as of end Dec 2019)
Net Cash in Policies(3)
$ 1.0M
(estimated as of end Dec 2019)
Maturities to be received
$ 0.5M
Figures as provided by third parties
Adjusted for option trigger
Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Surrender charge included. * In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.
Issued by Acheron Capital Limited, a company registered in England, no. 05588630 at Suite1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St. James's Square, London SW1Y 4LB, England. Acheron Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and appears on the FS Register under reference FRN 443685.
The investment products and services of Acheron Capital Limited are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties; they are not available to retail clients. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell shares or units in any fund or funds managed or advised by Acheron Capital Limited. The prospectus of the funds is the only authorized document for offering shares or units in the funds. The prospectus may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investors are also reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they may not get back the amount originally invested. UK Investors do not benefit from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Investment in the funds carry risks which are more fully described in the prospectus. The funds are only suitable for sophisticated investors who are aware of the risks of investing in hedge funds.
Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 15:08:09 UTC