Life Settlement Assets PLC

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC

(LSAA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/11 05:27:33 am
1.8 USD   -7.69%
11:09aLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : RNS NAV at 300620
11:09aLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : June NAV Class B
07/28LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : Corporate Presentation July 2020
News 
News

Life Settlement Assets : June NAV Class B

08/11/2020 | 11:09am EDT

June 2020

Life Settlement Assets PLC - Ordinary Share B

Investment Objective

The company's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation by arbitraging the demographic risk in the life settlement business. This strategy offers uncorrelated returns from traditional capital markets.

Estimated Performance(1)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YTD

Roll. 12M

Est. Performance (%) 2020

-2.81%

-2.30%

2.64%

-1.93%

-0.54%

-2.34%

-7.15%

-7.39%

140.00

120.00

100.00

80.00

LSA - Share B

60.00

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Commentary

Investment Terms

1.5% Management Fee

Estimated NAV (USD)

13 800 020

NAV/Share

0.9455

It is now well recognized that older people face the greatest mortality risk when exposed to covid-19. In most hard-hit developed countries, about 60% of all deaths from the disease are among people aged 80 and over. America, however, is an exception. Data released on June 16th by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) show that the country's death toll is significantly skewed toward the younger. Indeed in the USA, people in their 80s account for less than half of all covid-19 deaths; people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, meanwhile, account for a significantly larger share of Covid related mortality. The median covid-19 sufferer in America is a 48- year-old; in Italy it is a 63-year-old. This significant difference can only partially be explained by America younger demography.

The Share Class is reporting a performance of -2.34% for the month of June. One maturity of $0.1M was registered this month.

Number Of Policies

Death Benefits (USD)

Matured Policies YTD

Maturities YTD (USD)

93

44 108 410

5

1 448 248

Trust Investment

Acheron Capital Ltd.

Company

ISCA Administration Services Limited

Manager

Secretary

Administrator

Compagnie Européenne de Révision

ISIN

GB00BF1Q4C12

Ticker

LSAB

Auditor

BDO UK LLP

Info

life@acheroncapital.com

+44 207 258 5990

June 2020

Distribution by Age(1)

55

60

Number of policies

Death Benefit ($M)

35

40

30

25

30

Distribution by Death Benefit Amount(2)

(USD)

40

20

6

0

27

7

20

20

15

10

10

5

<70 70-7980-89 90+

Age Group

# of

0-125k 125k- 250-500k 0.5 -1M1-2.5M 2.5M + 250k

Face Amount ($USD)

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

70

60

50

40

30

20

policiesof#

10

0

Distribution by Gender

Female Male

61%

71%

39%

29%

Number of policies

Death Benefit

Distribution by Issue Date (Yrs) (3)

0-10 yrs 10-15 yrs 15-20 yrs 20-25 yrs 25+ yrs

Distribution by Insurance Company

100%

Others

90%

Others

Mass

80%

American

General

Mutual

70%

Mass Mutual

Transameri

60%

ca Life

50%

Transamerica

40%

Occidental

Lincoln

John Hancock

Financial

30%

Group

American

20%

ING Life

General

10%

0%

Death Benefit

Number of policies

Maturities Since Inception (USD)

250

70

200

60

50

150

40

100

30

20

Policiesof#

50

10

$Milllions

0

0

# individuals # policies (lhs)

face (rhs)

(lhs)

* Capital and/or dividend payment(s)

  1. 4 policies are survivorship, adding up 4 insureds.
  2. Indicates the available face amount to LSA which is a fractional interest of initial face amount.
  3. Distribution by issue dates reflects the time since the life insurance policy was issued.

Source of Data: Acheron Capital Ltd unless otherwise stated.

June 2020

Historical Maturity

6,000,000

10

Number of Insured Deceased

9

Monthly Maturity

5,000,000

8

4,000,000

7

6

3,000,000

5

4

2,000,000

3

1,000,000

2

1

-

0

Maturities June 2020

Number of policies

1

matured in June 2020

Corresponding number of

1

insured

Total death benefit in June

100 000

2020(US$)

Valuation of matured

31 814

policies in Book (US$)

Month

Maturity

Number of insured

Notification of Maturity

1,000,000

800,000

USD

600,000

400,000

200,000

-

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Month

Average 2009 to 2019

2020

Top 5 Coverage

Total Face

Insured

Face (million)

(millions)

Age (ALB)

Expiration Age*

1

5

5

survivorship: 95/99

100/105

2

1.5/1/0.3

2.8

89

100/100/100

3

2.75

2.75

89

100

4

1.4

1.4

97

100

5

0.3/0.9

1.2

83

100/100

Premiums Situation (US$) (1)

Servicers Premiums

$ 3.8M

Projection for the next 12

months (2)

Mortality Adjusted

$ 3.6M

Premiums Projection for the

next 12 months (2)

Estimated COI Net of

$ 3.7M

Mortality for the next 12

months (2)

Cash Situation (US$) (1)

Cash at hand and similar

$ 1.1M

Gross Cash in Policies(3)

$ 1.0M

(estimated as of end Dec 2019)

Loan on Cash in Policies

$ 0M

(estimated as of end Dec 2019)

Net Cash in Policies(3)

$ 1.0M

(estimated as of end Dec 2019)

Maturities to be received

$ 0.5M

  1. Figures as provided by third parties
  2. Adjusted for option trigger
  3. Cash in a policy can typically be borrowed at an interest rate of 4% to 8%. Surrender charge included. * In case that one insured has more than one policy, their expiration ages are ordered by decreasing face.
    Issued by Acheron Capital Limited, a company registered in England, no. 05588630 at Suite1, 3rd Floor, 11-12 St. James's Square, London SW1Y 4LB, England. Acheron Capital Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and appears on the FS Register under reference FRN 443685.
    The investment products and services of Acheron Capital Limited are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties; they are not available to retail clients. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell shares or units in any fund or funds managed or advised by Acheron Capital Limited. The prospectus of the funds is the only authorized document for offering shares or units in the funds. The prospectus may only be distributed in accordance with the laws and regulations of each appropriate jurisdiction in which any potential investor resides. Investors are also reminded that past performance should not be seen as an indication of future performance and that they may not get back the amount originally invested. UK Investors do not benefit from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Investment in the funds carry risks which are more fully described in the prospectus. The funds are only suitable for sophisticated investors who are aware of the risks of investing in hedge funds.

Disclaimer

Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 15:08:09 UTC
