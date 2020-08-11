Log in
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : RNS NAV at 300620
PU
11:09aLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : June NAV Class B
PU
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : Corporate Presentation July 2020
PU
Life Settlement Assets : RNS NAV at 300620

08/11/2020 | 11:09am EDT

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC LEI: 2138003OL2VBXWG1BZ27 (the "Company" or "LSA") Monthly NAV Report

LSA, a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States, today announces its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for its two classes of ordinary shares - A Ordinary Shares ("A Shares") and B Ordinary Shares ("B Shares"), as at 30 June 2020.

The information and further commentary on each share class will be available on LSA's website, www.lsaplc.com/investor-relations/reports-company-literature.

A Shares

Estimated NAV

NAV per share

US$92,638,918

US$2.1187

B Shares

Estimated NAV

NAV per share

US$13,800,020

US$0.9455

For further information contact

Acheron Capital Limited (Investment Manager) Jean-Michel Paul

020 7258 5990

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) Robert Finlay

020 7408 4090

ISCA Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01392 487056

Notes to Editors

LSA is a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States. The life settlement market enables individuals to sell their life insurance policies to investors at a higher cash value than they would otherwise receive from insurance companies (if they were cancelled or surrendered at the date of sale). The Company aims to manage portfolios of life settlement products so that the realised value of the policy maturities exceeds the aggregate cost of acquiring the policies, ongoing premiums, management fees and other operational costs. LSA was is listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 15:08:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24,3 M - -
Net income 2019 12,7 M - -
Net cash 2019 29,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,51x
Yield 2019 3,53%
Capitalization 95,1 M 95,1 M -
EV / Sales 2018 72,2x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael George Coriat Talbot Baines Chairman
Robert Henry Edelstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Yves Mertz Independent Non-Executive Director
Behcet Guner Turkmen Independent Non-Executive Director
Franck Mathe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC9.86%95
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-19.46%6 348
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.74%3 250
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.09%2 571
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-30.38%2 113
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-32.05%2 097
Categories
