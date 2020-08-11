Life Settlement Assets : RNS NAV at 300620

LIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS PLC LEI: 2138003OL2VBXWG1BZ27 (the "Company" or "LSA") Monthly NAV Report
LSA, a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States, today announces its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for its two classes of ordinary shares - A Ordinary Shares ("A Shares") and B Ordinary Shares ("B Shares"), as at 30 June 2020.
The information and further commentary on each share class will be available on LSA's website, www.lsaplc.com/investor-relations/reports-company-literature.
A Shares
|
Estimated NAV
|
NAV per share
|
US$92,638,918
|
US$2.1187
|
B Shares
|
|
|
|
Estimated NAV
|
NAV per share
|
US$13,800,020
|
US$0.9455
For further information contact
Acheron Capital Limited (Investment Manager) Jean-Michel Paul
020 7258 5990
Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) Robert Finlay
020 7408 4090
ISCA Administration Services Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01392 487056
Notes to Editors
LSA is a closed-ended investment company which manages portfolios of whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating predominantly in the United States. The life settlement market enables individuals to sell their life insurance policies to investors at a higher cash value than they would otherwise receive from insurance companies (if they were cancelled or surrendered at the date of sale). The Company aims to manage portfolios of life settlement products so that the realised value of the policy maturities exceeds the aggregate cost of acquiring the policies, ongoing premiums, management fees and other operational costs. LSA was is listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer
Life Settlement Assets plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 15:08:10 UTC