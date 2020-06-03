Life Storage : May 2020 Presentation

LIFE STORAGE

May 2020 Investor Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain forward looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933,and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements address matters that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, the effect of competition from new self-storage facilities, which would cause rents and occupancy rates to decline; risks associated with the COVID-19 global health crisis or similar events, including but not limited to (i) the impact to the health of our employees and/or customers, (ii) the negative impacts to the economy and to self-storage customers which could reduce the demand for self-storage or reduce our ability to collect rent, (iii) reducing or eliminating our ability to increase rents charged to our current or future customers, (iv) limiting our ability to collect rent from or evict past due customers, (v) we could see an increase in move-outs of longer-term customers due to the economic uncertainty and significant rise in unemployment resulting from the COVID-19 global health crisis which could lead to lower occupancies and reduced average rental rates as longer-term customers are replaced with new customers at lower rates, (vi) potential negative impacts on the cost and availability of debt and equity which could have a negative impact on our capital and growth plans, and (vii)the requirement to close our facilities if we were determined not to be an "essential business"; the Company's ability to evaluate,finance and integrate acquired businesses into the Company's existing business and operations; the Company's ability toeffectively compete in the industry in which it does business; and other such factors as setforthin the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company is under no obligation to update any suchforwardlooking statements.

AT A GLANCE

LIFE STORAGE

Notes:

(1) As of March 31, 2020

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

LIFE STORAGE

Diversified Portfolio with Increasing Focus on Primary Markets

Growth Strategy Driven by Disciplined Capital

Allocation

Innovative Technology Solutions to Drive CustomerAcquisition and Revenue Management

Differentiated Corporate Customer Value Proposition

Strong Financial Performance, Conservative Balance

Sheet and Attractive Valuation

LIFE STORAGE HAS A COAST TO COAST PRESENCE

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO

Life Storage owns and manages properties in 29 states, including in 18 of the top 25 fastest growing markets in the United States1, as wellas Ontario, Canada. Its 2016 expansion to the West Coast and asset recycling program in 2018 and 2019 have enhanced both its demographics and geographic diversity.

Self Storage Facilities2

Notes:

(1) Forbes 2018 Fastest Growing U.S. Cities

(2) As of March 31, 2020

Net Rentable Sq. Ft.2

Customers2