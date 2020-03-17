LifeBrandz : Cessation Of Quarterly Reporting

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration No. 200311348E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CESSATION OF QUARTERLY REPORTING OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that, following the amendments to Rule 705 of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 7 February 2020 (the "Amended Catalist Rules"), the Company will not be required to announce its financial statements on a quarterly basis (the "Quarterly Reporting"), unless in any subsequent event to be required under Rule 705(2) of the Amended Catalist Rules or otherwise required by the SGX-ST.

The Board has, after due deliberation and having considered the compliance efforts required with Quarterly Reporting, decided that the financial statements will be announced on a half yearly basis. In arriving at this decision, the Board notes that, in addition to half yearly financial reporting, the Company is still required to observe disclosure requirements with material development updates.

Accordingly, the Company will, with immediate effect, cease to continue with Quarterly Reporting and will not be announcing its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 April 2020. Instead, the Company will announce its financial statements on a half yearly basis, as required under the Amended Catalist Rules. The next announcement of financial statements shall be in respect of the full financial year ending 31 July 2020, which will be announced on the SGXNET by 29 September 2020.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company will continue to comply with its continuing disclosure obligations to keep shareholders and potential investors updated as and when there are material developments relating to the Group.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Saito Hiroyuki

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

17 March 2020

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21- 00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.