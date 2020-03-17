Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  LifeBrandz Ltd.    1D3   SG1DF7000002

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(1D3)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeBrandz : Cessation Of Quarterly Reporting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 12:41am EDT

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

(Company Registration No. 200311348E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CESSATION OF QUARTERLY REPORTING OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that, following the amendments to Rule 705 of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 7 February 2020 (the "Amended Catalist Rules"), the Company will not be required to announce its financial statements on a quarterly basis (the "Quarterly Reporting"), unless in any subsequent event to be required under Rule 705(2) of the Amended Catalist Rules or otherwise required by the SGX-ST.

The Board has, after due deliberation and having considered the compliance efforts required with Quarterly Reporting, decided that the financial statements will be announced on a half yearly basis. In arriving at this decision, the Board notes that, in addition to half yearly financial reporting, the Company is still required to observe disclosure requirements with material development updates.

Accordingly, the Company will, with immediate effect, cease to continue with Quarterly Reporting and will not be announcing its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 April 2020. Instead, the Company will announce its financial statements on a half yearly basis, as required under the Amended Catalist Rules. The next announcement of financial statements shall be in respect of the full financial year ending 31 July 2020, which will be announced on the SGXNET by 29 September 2020.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company will continue to comply with its continuing disclosure obligations to keep shareholders and potential investors updated as and when there are material developments relating to the Group.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Saito Hiroyuki

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

17 March 2020

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21- 00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 04:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
12:41aLIFEBRANDZ : Cessation Of Quarterly Reporting
PU
03/12FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Resu..
PU
03/06LIFEBRANDZ : Update On The Investment Agreement Between Lb F&B Pte. Ltd. And Kaj..
PU
02/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Investment Agreement Between LB F&B Pte. Ltd. And Kaji M..
PU
More news
Chart LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
Duration : Period :
LifeBrandz Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroyuki Saito Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheung Ka Ho Chief Financial Officer
Yoshio Ono Lead Independent Director
Kurokawa Shingo Independent Director
Yit Keong Lim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFEBRANDZ LTD.0.00%1
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-20.47%82 065
COMPASS GROUP PLC-37.06%23 431
SODEXO-40.63%10 119
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-40.08%7 937
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%3 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group