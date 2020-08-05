LifeBrandz : Change In Board Composition And Board Committees

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.
(Company Registration No. 200311348E)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
_________________________________________________________________________
-
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
-
RE-DESIGNATIONOF MR. LIM YIT KEONG AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
-
CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
_________________________________________________________________________
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") wishes to announce the following changes with effect from 5 August 2020:
-
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Mr. Naoki Watanabe ("Mr. Watanabe") has been appointed as the Independent Director of the Company. Upon appointment, Mr. Watanabe will be appointed as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee.
The Board considers Mr. Watanabe to be independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules").
The detailed announcement pursuant to Rule 704(6) of the Catalist Rules containing the particulars of Mr. Watanabe has been released separately via the SGXNet on 5 August 2020.
-
RE-DESIGNATIONOF MR. LIM YIT KEONG AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Lim Yit Keong ("Mr. Lim") has been re-designated as the Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Lim will remain as the member of the Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee.
-
CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Consequent to the abovementioned changes, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company shall be reconstituted as follows:
|
Board of Directors
|
|
Mr. Saito Hiroyuki
|
(Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer)
|
Mr. Lim Yit Keong
|
(Lead Independent Director)
|
Mr. Kurokawa Shingo
|
(Independent Director)
|
Mr. Naoki Watanabe
|
(Independent Director)
|
Audit Committee
|
|
Mr. Lim Yit Keong
|
(Chairman)
|
Mr. Kurokawa Shingo
|
|
Mr. Naoki Watanabe
|
|
Nominating Committee
|
|
Mr. Kurokawa Shingo
|
(Chairman)
|
Mr. Lim Yit Keong
|
|
Mr. Naoki Watanabe
|
|
Remuneration Committee
|
|
Mr. Naoki Watanabe
|
(Chairman)
|
Mr. Lim Yit Keong
|
|
Mr. Kurokawa Shingo
|
By Order of the Board
Saito Hiroyuki
Executive Chairman / Chief Executive Officer
5 August 2020
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").
This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limtied (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210), at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.
Disclaimer
LifeBrandz Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 13:31:07 UTC