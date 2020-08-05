LifeBrandz : Change In Board Composition And Board Committees

LIFEBRANDZ LTD.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RE-DESIGNATION OF MR. LIM YIT KEONG AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of LifeBrandz Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") wishes to announce the following changes with effect from 5 August 2020:

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Mr. Naoki Watanabe ("Mr. Watanabe") has been appointed as the Independent Director of the Company. Upon appointment, Mr. Watanabe will be appointed as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee.

The Board considers Mr. Watanabe to be independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules").

The detailed announcement pursuant to Rule 704(6) of the Catalist Rules containing the particulars of Mr. Watanabe has been released separately via the SGXNet on 5 August 2020.

RE-DESIGNATION OF MR. LIM YIT KEONG AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Lim Yit Keong (" Mr. Lim ") has been re-designated as the Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Lim will remain as the member of the Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee. CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Consequent to the abovementioned changes, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company shall be reconstituted as follows: