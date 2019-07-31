LifeBrandz : Annual Reports And Related Documents

|
|
|
Page
|
Corporate profile
|
1
|
About this report
|
1
|
Board statement
|
1
|
Our approach to sustainability
|
|
-
|
Sustainability organisational structure
|
2
|
-
|
Sustainability strategy
|
2
|
-
|
Sustainability materiality
|
2
|
Sustainability target
|
3
|
Economic sustainability
|
|
-
|
Economic performance
|
4
|
Regulatory compliance
|
|
-
|
Corporate governance
|
5
|
- Preventing bribery and corruption
|
5
|
-
|
Risk management
|
6
|
-
|
Regular compliance updates
|
7
|
Environment sustainability
|
|
-
|
Waste management
|
8
|
-
|
Energy
|
8
|
Social responsibility
|
|
- Customer health and safety
|
9
|
-
|
Training and education
|
9
|
- Diversity and fair employment
|
9
|
- Compliance with social and economic laws and regulation
|
11
|
Appendix A - Consulting our stakeholders
|
12
|
Appendix B - GRI content index
|
13
This Sustainability Report has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This Sustainability Report has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Sustainability Report, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Sustainability Report.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210, at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.
LifeBrandz Ltd. was listed on the SGX-ST in 2004. The Company transferred the listing on the SGX-ST from the Main Board to the Catalist Board on 4 December 2015. Currently, the principal activities of LifeBrandz Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be broadly categorised into two core business segments. These include the 1) lifestyle and entertainment segment which consists mainly food and beverage ("F&B") business and 2) travel agency services segment.
LifeBrandz Ltd. ("LifeBrandz" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") presents its first annual Sustainability Report (the "Report") which covers the Group's performance from 1 August 2017 to 31 July 2018 ("FY2018"). The scope of the Report covers information on sustainability factors material to the Group. This should sufficiently address stakeholders' concerns in relation to sustainability issues arising from the major business operations of the Group.
More information on the Group can be found in the FY2018 Annual Report.
This Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Core Option. The Company has chosen the GRI Standards as it provides a set of an extensive framework that is widely accepted as a global standard for sustainability reporting. It also considers the Sustainability Reporting Guide in Practice Note 7F of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Sections B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"). In preparing our Report, we applied the GRI's principles for defining report content and report quality by considering the Group's activities, impacts and substantive expectations and interest of our shareholders.
The data and information provided within the Report have not been verified by an independent third party. We have relied on internal data monitoring and verification to ensure accuracy.
In addition, developments subsequent to FY2018 has not been considered for inclusion in this Report. We welcome your views and feedback on our sustainability practices and reporting at invest@LifeBrandz.com.
In our inaugural Report, we will be reporting on the Group's sustainability efforts in the areas of economic sustainability, regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability and social responsibility.
In addition, we wish to confirm that the Board has considered sustainability issues as part of its strategic formulation, determined the material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors and overseen the management and monitoring of the material ESG.
As part of the LifeBrandz's commitment to sustainable development, we will continue to strive to do business in a responsible way and abide by the precautionary principle to minimise negative effects or doing business wherever feasible.
1
Sustainability organisational structure
Sustainability is a vital part of our corporate strategy for achieving long-term growth. The values we create for our people, the environment and society at large very much determine our financial performance. We developed a sustainability organisational structure to move things forward.
-
The Board of Directors formulates related strategies and guideline.
-
The Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") coordinators which comprise the Board and key management team of the Company, helps to organise, communicate and coordinate the CSR practises of all departments and subsidiaries.
-
Employees from various departments are responsible for the implementation of CSR practises.
-
The Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer monitors the adoption of the CSR practises in the various departments and ensures that the Group is working towards its CSR goals as a whole.
Sustainability strategy
At the Group level, our sustainability strategy aims to create integrated values. Together with disciplined execution of our strategy and a commitment to doing business responsibly, we commit to deliver value to all our stakeholders through the following:
-
Economic Sustainability
-
Regulatory Compliance
-
Environmental Sustainability
-
Social Responsibility
The sustainable strategy is underpinned by our comprehensive internal policies on the following:
-
Compliance Manual, LifeBrandz is committed to conducting its business in accordance to the highest standards of business ethic. The Group works diligently to ensure that its employees comply with applicable laws, regulations and professional codes of conduct.
-
Risk Management Policy, which covers procedures to implement effective risk management practices, covering both the operational risk associated with the firm and the risks (market, liquidity, credit and counterparty risks) inherent in the management of investment portfolios.
-
Operations Manual, which covers all other aspects in our business operations, especially on investment procedures, dealing with counterparties, valuation, cash management, business continuity and disaster recovery plan.
The strategy is also guided by external sources, including GRI Standards, Sustainability Reporting Guide in Practice Note 7F of the Catalist Rules.
Sustainability materiality
We recognise the need to continuously develop our responsible business approach in order to address growing stakeholder expectations around our impact on the economy, environment and society. As such, we periodically consult with our stakeholders to determine the issues that are most relevant to them and LifeBrandz. Some of our stakeholder's comments can be found in Appendix A: Consulting our stakeholders.
Using a materiality index, we align our responsible business priorities with the Group's principal business and operational risks, as illustrated in the diagram below.
2
Sustainability materiality (Cont'd)
HIGH
|
stakeholders
|
•
|
Customer
|
|
|
|
health and
|
|
|
safety
|
|
•
|
Economic
|
|
|
performance
|
to
|
|
• Risk
|
|
management
|
Importance
|
|
• Regular
|
|
compliance
|
|
updates
|
•
|
Waste
|
|
management
|
•
|
Energy
Relevance to LifeBrandz
HIGH
The Group will adopt a prudent approach in managing its business and continue to encourage diversity the workforce. The Group continues to comply with applicable law, regulations and professional codes of conduct.
As this is the Company's inaugural Sustainability Report, the Group does not have any specific targets in place for the material sustainability factors identified in the Report. However, the Group will work towards providing target setting in term of both quantitative and qualitative factors when the Group has attained improved sustainability initiatives and accountability.
3
