LifeBrandz : Annual Reports And Related Documents

This Sustainability Report has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This Sustainability Report has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Sustainability Report, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Sustainability Report.

LifeBrandz Ltd. was listed on the SGX-ST in 2004. The Company transferred the listing on the SGX-ST from the Main Board to the Catalist Board on 4 December 2015. Currently, the principal activities of LifeBrandz Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be broadly categorised into two core business segments. These include the 1) lifestyle and entertainment segment which consists mainly food and beverage ("F&B") business and 2) travel agency services segment.

LifeBrandz Ltd. ("LifeBrandz" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") presents its first annual Sustainability Report (the "Report") which covers the Group's performance from 1 August 2017 to 31 July 2018 ("FY2018"). The scope of the Report covers information on sustainability factors material to the Group. This should sufficiently address stakeholders' concerns in relation to sustainability issues arising from the major business operations of the Group.

More information on the Group can be found in the FY2018 Annual Report.

This Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards: Core Option. The Company has chosen the GRI Standards as it provides a set of an extensive framework that is widely accepted as a global standard for sustainability reporting. It also considers the Sustainability Reporting Guide in Practice Note 7F of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Sections B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"). In preparing our Report, we applied the GRI's principles for defining report content and report quality by considering the Group's activities, impacts and substantive expectations and interest of our shareholders.

The data and information provided within the Report have not been verified by an independent third party. We have relied on internal data monitoring and verification to ensure accuracy.

In addition, developments subsequent to FY2018 has not been considered for inclusion in this Report. We welcome your views and feedback on our sustainability practices and reporting at invest@LifeBrandz.com.

In our inaugural Report, we will be reporting on the Group's sustainability efforts in the areas of economic sustainability, regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

In addition, we wish to confirm that the Board has considered sustainability issues as part of its strategic formulation, determined the material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors and overseen the management and monitoring of the material ESG.

As part of the LifeBrandz's commitment to sustainable development, we will continue to strive to do business in a responsible way and abide by the precautionary principle to minimise negative effects or doing business wherever feasible.

1