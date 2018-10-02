Log in
News Summary

LifePoint Health : Fauquier Health Breaks Ground on New Cancer Center

10/02/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

Warrenton, VA - On September 7, Fauquier Health, part of LifePoint Health®, ceremoniously broke ground on a new cancer center in Warrenton, Virginia. Community leaders, elected officials, healthcare providers and hospital supporters gathered to watch the first dig marking the beginning of construction for the facility, which is made possible by a nearly $12.5 million investment from LifePoint Health.

'We are excited to break ground on this new facility, which will bring comprehensive cancer care back to our community and ensure high quality care close to home for those we serve,' said Chad Melton, chief executive officer of Fauquier Health. 'Today, we take another exciting step in advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier, and we look forward to seeing this important project come to fruition.'

Located on the hospital's main campus, the 25,650-square-foot Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care will offer a wide range of cancer treatment and support services under one roof. It will feature a hematology/oncology clinic, infusion center, lab services, onsite pharmacy and multipurpose meeting space that can be utilized for support groups, community gatherings and other functions, as needed. The facility will also include shell space for a future radiation oncology clinic.

The cancer center was designed by Stengel-Hill Architecture and will be constructed by Batten Shaw Construction. The facility is expected to open in August 2019.

'We are thrilled that this new center will help restore essential cancer care services and provide access to more specialized treatment for patients in Fauquier County,' said Victor Giovanetti, FACHE, president of LifePoint Health's Eastern Group, of which Fauquier Health is a part. 'We look forward to opening this center in 2019 and continuing to partner with Fauquier Health to transform the health of this region.'

About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician's offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at www.fauquierhealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.

Disclaimer

LifePoint Health Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 17:47:05 UTC
