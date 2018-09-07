Log in
LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC (LPNT)
LifePoint Health : Kevin Zachary Named CEO of Colorado Plains Medical Center

09/07/2018 | 07:27pm CEST
(FORT MORGAN, Co. - September 7, 2018) - Colorado Plains Medical Center (CPMC) announced today that Kevin Zachary has been appointed its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective October 8. Zachary replaces current hospital CEO Gene O'Hara, who announced his retirement in July.

'Kevin is a well-rounded leader who brings both significant operations experience and a valuable clinical perspective to his role as CEO,' said Robert Klein, president of LifePoint's Western Group, of which CPMC is a part. 'His background and training as a nurse has helped shape his leadership style and direct his focus so that quality and patient safety are always at the forefront. We are excited for him to take on this important role at Colorado Plains and are confident that he will be a terrific fit for the hospital and the Fort Morgan community.'

Zachary joins the CPMC team from Logan Regional Medical Center (LRMC), another LifePoint Health facility in Logan, West Virginia, where he has been serving as CEO for the past four years. He has been a successful leader within the LifePoint system since 2011, first serving as CEO of Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia, Texas, and then as CEO of Ennis Regional Medical Center in Ennis, Texas, before taking the helm at LRMC. In each of these roles, he has demonstrated a keen ability to cultivate positive relationships within the communities he serves; build a strong culture of quality and safety among hospital staff; and improve physician satisfaction.

A nurse by trade, Zachary has held a number of key leadership positions throughout his career, in addition to multiple posts as CEO. Prior to joining LifePoint, he served as chief operating officer (COO) of Medical Center of Southeastern Oklahoma in Durant, Oklahoma, and COO of Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, North Carolina, prior to it becoming a Duke LifePoint facility. He also formerly served as chief nursing officer (CNO) and interim CEO of St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett in Bartlett, Tennessee.

'Kevin embodies all of the characteristics we were looking for in an effective leader to take the hospital into the future,' said Howard Wickham, chair of Colorado Plains Medical Center's Governing Board. 'His passion for the local community, sharp focus on quality and commitment to keeping healthcare close to home for the people we serve truly set him apart, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Colorado Plains family.'

Zachary earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, and a master's degree in Business Administration with a specialization in organizational development and change from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

'I am thrilled to join the talented team at Colorado Plains Medical Center and continue the excellent work they are already doing to improve the health and wellness of Fort Morgan and surrounding areas,' said Zachary. 'This hosptial is a known leader in quality and patient safety - not only in its community, but also in the state of Colorado and across all of LifePoint. I look forward to further building on this outstanding legacy and being part of the next exciting chapter for the hospital.'

About Colorado Plains Medical Center
CPMC is a 50-bed acute-care hospital, fully accredited by The Joint Commission. With a Level III Trauma Center, 24-hour Emergency Room and many other services, the hospital chiefly serves a two-county area of 35,000. The hospital provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, nuclear medicine, CT, radiography, ACR-certified mammography and ultrasound. Rehab services include physical, occupational and speech therapies. Other services include behavioral health, cardiopulmonary, surgery, lab, obstetrics, social services, dietary and sports medicine. It was established in 1952. More information about CPMC can be found on its website: www.ColoradoPlainsMedicalCenter.com or its Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/ColoradoPlainsMedicalCenter1.

Disclaimer

LifePoint Health Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 17:26:09 UTC
