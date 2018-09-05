Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LifePoint Health : LHC Group and LifePoint Health Finalize Joint Venture Purchase of Wilson Home Health Provider

09/05/2018 | 05:17pm CEST
WILSON, N.C. (Sept. 4, 2018)
- LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) and LifePoint Health® (NASDAQ: LPNT) have finalized the purchase of Wilson County Home Health. The two organizations will share ownership of the home health provider, serving patients and families in Wilson County and the surrounding region.

The provider was purchased - effective Sept. 1 - from Wilson County by the existing joint venture partnership between LHC Group and LifePoint Health. The name has changed to Home Health of Wilson, and the agency is operating from a new location at 1901 Tarboro St., SW, Suite 304, in Wilson.

With the completion of the acquisition by LHC Group and LifePoint Health, Home Health of Wilson will be affiliated with Wilson Medical Center, enabling a seamless coordination of care for the patients they serve. Wilson Medical Center is a 294-bed facility that is affiliated with LifePoint through Duke LifePoint Healthcare, the network of which Wilson Medical Center is a part.

Hospital and home health/hospice partnerships focus on delivering patient-centered care in the comfort of the patient's home. They are a key component in helping patients recover, manage chronic conditions, deal with the challenges and complexities of terminal illness, and achieve the best possible outcome. LHC Group is the joint venture partner of choice for 76 health systems consisting of 337 hospitals across the United States.

LHC Group and LifePoint Health formed their partnership in January 2017. Together, they currently operate 31 home health and 14 hospice locations in 10 states as part of the joint venture partnership, and continue creating new opportunities to develop and expand post-acute services in the communities they serve.

Working together to provide quality in-home healthcare, LHC Group and its partners, including LifePoint Health and Wilson Medical Center, help patients attain the quality of life they deserve, offer valuable guidance and support, and provide the educational tools and resources patients and families need to make an informed decision on care for themselves or a loved one.

About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group's services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company's approximately 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care from more than 780 locations in communities in 36 states. Through its healthcare innovations business, LHC Group drives increased utilization of home healthcare and enhances patient and caregiver engagement. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 76 health systems consisting of 337 leading hospitals around the country.

About LifePoint Health
LifePoint Health (NASDAQ: LPNT) is a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier®. Through its subsidiaries, it provides quality inpatient, outpatient and post-acute services close to home. LifePoint owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in 22 states. It is the sole community healthcare provider in the majority of the non-urban communities it serves. More information about the company can be found at www.lifepointhealth.net. All references to 'LifePoint,' 'LifePoint Health' or the 'Company' used in this release refer to affiliates or subsidiaries of LifePoint Health, Inc.

About Wilson Medical Center
A Duke LifePoint Hospital, Wilson Medical Center is a 294-bed health care organization that offers a range of services. We offer comprehensive cardiac care, imaging services, cancer care and orthopedics, in addition to primary and specialty care through our physician practice offices. We also offer community outreach programs, including Oncology Nurse Navigation, Living Well and Friends of Wilson, providing our community with additional health and wellness resources that go beyond onsite care. For more information, visit www.wilmed.org.

Disclaimer

LifePoint Health Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 15:16:03 UTC
