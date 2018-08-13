Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LifePoint Health Inc    LPNT

LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC (LPNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LifePoint Health : Wilson Medical Center Names Mark Holyoak CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 07:51pm CEST
(WILSON, N.C. - August 10, 2018) - Wilson Medical Center today announced that Mark Holyoak has been named its chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 10.

'We are delighted to welcome Mark to Wilson Medical Center,' said Victor Giovanetti, FACHE, LifePoint Health Eastern Group president. 'Mark began his career as a nurse and transitioned into operations, a path that has given him a unique perspective on the role that hospitals play in their communities and the needs of employees, physicians and patients. He is known for his passion for quality care, patient safety and satisfaction, and we believe that he is the ideal leader to lead Wilson Medical Center into the future.'

Holyoak comes to Wilson Medical Center from Castleview Hospital, a LifePoint Health facility located in Price, Utah, where has served as CEO since 2011. Prior to Castleview, he was chief nursing and clinical officer of Ashley Regional Medical Center, a LifePoint hospital in Vernal, Utah. He also previously served as executive clinical director at Wasatch Surgery Center in Salt Lake City, and as nursing supervisor at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

'Mark has a great track record as a hospital and community leader,' said Chris Hill, Duke LifePoint Wilson joint venture board chair. 'His career features impressive accomplishments in helping hospitals improve quality care, better engage their patients, employees and physicians, and grow the many ways they serve their communities. By all accounts he is passionate and dedicated, and we are excited for him to join Wilson Medical Center and the Wilson community.'

Holyoak holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in Utah, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Creighton University in Nebraska and a Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry from Southern Utah University.

'My family and I are very excited to be making this move to Wilson,' said Holyoak. 'From what I have learned of the hospital and its team so far, I am impressed. I look forward to getting on the ground, getting involved and meeting everyone so that we can begin exploring new ways that we can advance health care delivery and improve the health and well-being of the people we serve throughout this region.'

About Wilson Medical Center
A Duke LifePoint hospital, Wilson Medical Center is a 294-bed health care organization that offers a range of services. We offer comprehensive cardiac care, imaging services, cancer care and orthopedics, in addition to primary and specialty care through our physician practice offices. We also offer community outreach programs, including Oncology Nurse Navigation, Living Well and Friends of Wilson, providing our community with additional health and wellness resources that go beyond onsite care. For more information, visit www.wilmed.org.

Disclaimer

LifePoint Health Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 17:50:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC
07:51pLIFEPOINT HEALTH : Wilson Medical Center Names Mark Holyoak CEO
PU
08/11LIFEPOINT HEALTH : New CEO named at Wilson Medical Center
AQ
08/08LIFEPOINT HEALTH : Robert Parker Named CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
PU
08/07LIFEPOINT HEALTH INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
08/02LIFEPOINT HEALTH : to merge with RCCH Healthcare
AQ
08/01APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Parent firm of Harris in merger deal
AQ
08/01LIFEPOINT HEALTH : Completes Sale of Three Louisiana Hospital Campuses
BU
07/27LIFEPOINT HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/27LIFEPOINT HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/27LIFEPOINT HEALTH : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27LifePoint Health beats by $0.19, misses on revenue 
07/26Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
07/24Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
07/23Midday Gainers / Losers (07/23/2018) 
07/23HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (07/23/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 303 M
EBIT 2018 405 M
Net income 2018 117 M
Debt 2018 2 828 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,39
P/E ratio 2019 13,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 2 504 M
Chart LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
LifePoint Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 61,3 $
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William F. Carpenter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Dill President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael S. Coggin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sean Tuley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Russell L. Holman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC29.62%2 504
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)45.91%44 363
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-4.72%29 699
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.59%18 336
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS10.19%14 815
DAVITA-0.64%12 677
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.