LifePoint Health : Wilson Medical Center Names Mark Holyoak CEO

(WILSON, N.C. - August 10, 2018) - Wilson Medical Center today announced that Mark Holyoak has been named its chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 10.

'We are delighted to welcome Mark to Wilson Medical Center,' said Victor Giovanetti, FACHE, LifePoint Health Eastern Group president. 'Mark began his career as a nurse and transitioned into operations, a path that has given him a unique perspective on the role that hospitals play in their communities and the needs of employees, physicians and patients. He is known for his passion for quality care, patient safety and satisfaction, and we believe that he is the ideal leader to lead Wilson Medical Center into the future.'

Holyoak comes to Wilson Medical Center from Castleview Hospital, a LifePoint Health facility located in Price, Utah, where has served as CEO since 2011. Prior to Castleview, he was chief nursing and clinical officer of Ashley Regional Medical Center, a LifePoint hospital in Vernal, Utah. He also previously served as executive clinical director at Wasatch Surgery Center in Salt Lake City, and as nursing supervisor at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

'Mark has a great track record as a hospital and community leader,' said Chris Hill, Duke LifePoint Wilson joint venture board chair. 'His career features impressive accomplishments in helping hospitals improve quality care, better engage their patients, employees and physicians, and grow the many ways they serve their communities. By all accounts he is passionate and dedicated, and we are excited for him to join Wilson Medical Center and the Wilson community.'

Holyoak holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in Utah, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Creighton University in Nebraska and a Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry from Southern Utah University.

'My family and I are very excited to be making this move to Wilson,' said Holyoak. 'From what I have learned of the hospital and its team so far, I am impressed. I look forward to getting on the ground, getting involved and meeting everyone so that we can begin exploring new ways that we can advance health care delivery and improve the health and well-being of the people we serve throughout this region.'

About Wilson Medical Center

A Duke LifePoint hospital, Wilson Medical Center is a 294-bed health care organization that offers a range of services. We offer comprehensive cardiac care, imaging services, cancer care and orthopedics, in addition to primary and specialty care through our physician practice offices. We also offer community outreach programs, including Oncology Nurse Navigation, Living Well and Friends of Wilson, providing our community with additional health and wellness resources that go beyond onsite care. For more information, visit www.wilmed.org.