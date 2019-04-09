Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. : Announces Additional Stores Carrying CannaStrips™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on the latest stores carrying the Company's flagship product, CannaStripsTM.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, CSPA Group, Inc., has recently distributed CannaStripsTM into various dispensaries in the Southern California Region. Aside from self-distributing CannaStripsTM, the Company is working closely with the Rise Distribution sales team to support the roll out into their 200+ stores, including their newly acquired Hometown Heart delivery service. Hometown Heart has completed over 800,000 deliveries since start-up in 2015 and accomplishes over 1,500 deliveries daily to the San Francisco Bay Area alone. The Company will be receiving an update on the stores that Rise has put CannaStripsTM into very soon.

The new stores scheduled to receive the Company's products this week are:

One Love Beach Club

The Lift

Leaf & Lion

BARE Dispensary (Delivery 4/9/18)

Cathedral City Care Collective (Delivery 4/10/19)

Palm Royal Collective (Delivery 4/10/2019)

The Company has been successfully producing CBD CannaStripsTM with the first batch being picked up for State Certified Compliance Testing. Once The Company receives the results, the CBD CannaStripsTM will be distributed to all the stores the Company sells its products in as well as added to the Rise Distribution channel and their newly acquired Hometown Heart Delivery service.

Casey Fenwick, President of LDS, stated, "I have received tremendous feedback from the retailers that currently carry our CannaStripsTM. With the upcoming cannabis industry holiday this April 20th, we are making sure that our retailers have enough inventory of our CannaStripsTM to be able to meet the expected demand. Based on the feedback from the retail stores, the industry holiday can dramatically increase in-store and home delivery sales. I am excited to see the results in sales from that industry holiday weekend."

The Company's CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, states, "The immense traction we are getting with CannaStripsTM has been as we expected. And we are certain that the marketing campaign the Company is currently working on will further propel the growth of our brands and helps us to roll out the CannaStripsTM to a larger client base."

About CSPA Group, Inc.

CSPA Group, Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-permitted and State-Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. The company manufactures extracted oils and distillates, and produces CannaStripsTM under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. a British Columbia corporation.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler

CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

information@lifestyledeliverysystems.com

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestyle-delivery-systems-inc-announces-additional-stores-carrying-cannastrips-300827716.html

SOURCE Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.