Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. : Announces Annual Manufacturing License Issued to CSPA Group Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces that CSPA Group, Inc. ("CSPA") was issued an Annual Manufacturing License by the California Department of Public Health.

CSPA Group Inc. has now advanced its temporary manufacturing license status to an annual manufacturing license issued by the California Department of Public Health which became effective on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

The Final Text of the Regulations promulgated by the California Department of Public Health and the Bureau of Cannabis Control was approved by the Office of Administrative Law on January 16, 2019. CSPA and its advisors and legal team are currently reviewing the changes and additions to the regulations to ensure that all operations and the packaging for CannaStripsTM and other CSPA products will comply with the final regulations. The Company expects to have artwork and compliant labeling ready to deliver to the packaging printer next week to ensure a February 2019 delivery.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.'s CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "The Annual Manufacturing License is another significant milestone that separates CSPA Group from other manufacturers."

About CSPA Group, Inc.

CSPA Group, Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City permitted and State Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. CSPA Group manufactures extracted oils and distillates, producing CannaStripsTM under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. a British Columbia company.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to any other form of delivery but also allows for inclusion of a wide spectrum of ingredients from over the counter medications to homeopathic, nutraceutical, vitamins and supplements. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

