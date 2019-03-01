Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. : Announces CannaStrips™ Now Available in Multiple Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces its flagship product CannaStrips™ has been delivered to multiple stores.

The Company recently filled a purchase order for lbs. Distribution out of West Sacramento to sell the remaining re-stickered batch of CannaStrips™ to their customer base of over 120 stores throughout California. Since the delivery, the CannaStrips™ have been processed into inventory and the Company has been working to educate the lbs. Distribution's team on the benefits of CannaStrips™. Within the first two weeks of availability for delivery, lbs. Distribution has delivered CannaStrips™ into four stores, namely:

Horizon Collective- Sacramento, CA

Relief CCR- Los Angeles, CA

Smartweed- Los Angeles, CA

(BARC) Beverly Hills Collective- Beverly Hills, CA

Casey Fenwick, President of LDS, stated, "The amount of time and effort put into launching CannaStrips™ into the market is showing results. Both teams are working together to execute the strategy we have worked on since the initial delivery to lbs. Distribution."

The Company's CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "The relationship with lbs. Distribution will have lasting implications for CannaStrips™ and will allow us to continue to grow the number of stores carrying CannaStrips™ products." The Company will continue to update the market on all of the developments related to the growth and expansion of CSPA Group, Inc.

About CSPA Group Inc.

The Company is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-permitted and State-Licensed manufacture and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. Manufacturing extracted oils and distillates, and producing CannaStrips™ under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. a British Columbian corporation.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

