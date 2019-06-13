Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. : Increases Availability of CannaStrips™ to a Total of 32 Dispensaries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces the delivery of its flagship product, CannaStrips™, to nine additional stores.

CannaStrips™ rollout is proceeding according to plan. As mentioned previously, the Company continues to see the current progress as an introduction and education phase, as CannaStrips™ is a market disruptor differing from other products with its discrete, effective, and true sublingual delivery. The Company's education efforts both to the merchant and the consumer have been bolstered with CannaStrips™ being available at multiple festivals and winning First Place for Best Edible at Kushstock. The Company has been diligently working on marketing and execution of its rollout strategy as it continues to increase the brand awareness, availability, and sales of CannaStrips™.

The Company sees CannaStrips™ gaining traction among consumers who are looking for discrete, non-offensive delivery while benefiting from cannabis. Importantly, the ease of use and efficacy of CannaStrips™ appeal to the broader market throughout California.

President of LDS, Casey Fenwick, stated, "Within four months of active sales we have seen the frequency of reorders and order size steadily increasing. It is exciting to see our team's hard work paying off with growing brand awareness as we increase sales. I have been having great conversations with some of the larger California brands about branding collaborations. With the anticipated increase of traffic through the CannaStrips™ website that is being updated, it will be a perfect time to finalize some of these collaborations. The CannaStrips™ sales team is continuously performing vendor days in the stores and providing customers of the stores with more information about the science of the product."

Below are 9 new dispensaries carrying CannaStrips™:

Green Rush

From The Earth (Santa Ana)

From The Earth (Port Hueneme)

The Circle

Flower Power

California Herbal Remedies

The Peoples Remedy (Patterson)

The Peoples Remedy (Oakdale)

The Peoples Remedy (Modesto)

About CSPA Group Inc.

CSPA Group, Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-Permitted and State-Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. CSPA Group manufactures extracted oils and distillates, and producing CannaStrips™ under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., a British Columbia corporation.

About CannaStrips™

CannaStrips™ is formulated oral strip for effective buccal mucosal delivery that disrupts the barrier created by saliva coating the mucosal membrane for the active materials (in this case cannabinoids) which have been nanoparticulated and encapsulated to penetrate the multiple layers of mucosal and sub-mucosal membranes to the blood stream. Once in the blood stream the encapsulation is undetectable as a foreign material by the liver. This undetectability allows the material to avoid being filtered out of the blood stream by the liver. The encapsulation also is more effective in penetrating the blood-brain barrier and allowing for greater bioavailability and extending the effective time from a single dose.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler

CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

information@lifestyledeliverysystems.com

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestyle-delivery-systems-inc-increases-availability-of-cannastrips-to-a-total-of-32-dispensaries-300866995.html

SOURCE Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.