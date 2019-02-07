Log in
LIFESTYLE DELIVERY SYSTEMS INC.
Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Grants Options and Warrants to its President and Consultants

02/07/2019 | 02:25pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQX: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors resolved to grant options to acquire up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock to its President and a consultant, and grant warrants to acquire up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock to its consultants. The options and warrants vest over a two-year period in equal installments beginning on February 7, 2019, and may be exercised at a price of $0.465 per share expiring five years after each vesting date.

Included in the options to acquire up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company are 2,000,000 options the Company agreed to issue to Mr. Fenwick, the Company's President, under his employment agreement with CSPA Group, Inc., which the Company announced in the news release issued on February 5, 2019.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to any other form of delivery but also allows for inclusion of a wide spectrum of ingredients from over the counter medications to homeopathic, nutraceutical, vitamins and supplements. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

On behalf of the board of directors of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler
CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
investor.relations@lifestyledeliverysystem.com
1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42717


© Newsfilecorp 2019
