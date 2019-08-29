Log in
LIFESTYLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(1212)
Lifestyle International : LETTER TO NEW SHAREHOLDERS - ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

08/29/2019 | 02:31am EDT

ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

30 August 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the articles of association of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for receipt of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:

  1. to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.lifestylehk.com.hk("Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or
  2. to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
  3. to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or
  4. to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version option. To make your election, please mark (X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar ("Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Reply Form and need not to affix a stamp when returning your Reply Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

If the Company does not receive the enclosed Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 30 September 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving Website Version of all future Corporate Communications and a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar or by sending an email to lifestylehk.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change the means of receipt and/or choice of language of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reasons, have difficulty in accessing to the Corporate Communications, the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar will upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.lifestylehk.com.hkand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited

Poon Fuk Chuen

Company Secretary

Reply Form 回條

To: Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致：

利福國際集團有限公司 (「本公司」)

(Stock Code: 1212)

（股份代號：1212

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人／吾等希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊 ：

(Please mark (X) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) (請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website (" Website Version") in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication s on the Company's website; OR

瀏覽所有日 後 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之公司通訊（「網上版本」），以代替印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在本 公 司 網 站 登 載 之通知信函印刷本；

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

同時收取所有日後公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

聯絡電話號碼

Signature

Date

簽名

日期

Notes 附 註 ：

1. If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 30 September 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all

future Corporate Communications and a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the C ompany's website will be sent to you in the future.

倘 本 公 司 於 2019930 日尚 未 收 到 閣 下的 回 條 或 表 示 反 對 的回 覆 ， 閣 下 將 被 視 為 已同 意 收 取 所 有 日 後 公司 通 訊 之 網 上版 本 ， 而 本公 司 日 後 將 向

閣 下寄 發 有 關 公 司通 訊

已 在 本 公 司 網 站 登 載之 通 知 信 函 印刷 本 。

  1. By selecting to read the Website Version of Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive Corporate Communications in printed form.
    在 選 擇 瀏 覽 公 司 通 訊之 網 上 版 本 以代 替 收 取 印刷 本 後 ， 閣 下 已 明 示 同 意 放 棄 收取 公 司 通 訊印 刷 本 的 權 利 。
  2. Shareholders are entitled to change the means of receipt and/or choice of language of the Corporate Communicatio ns at any time by reasonable notice in writing or by email at lifestylehk.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar.
    股 東 有 權 隨 時 透 過 香港 股 份 過 戶 登記 處 給 予 本公 司 合 理 時 間 的 書 面通 知 或 電 郵至 lifestylehk.ecom@computershare.com.hk作出通知，以 更 改 公 司 通訊 之 收 取 方 式 及 ／ 或語 言 版 本 之 選 擇 。
  3. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.
    如 屬 聯 名 股 東 ， 則 本回 條 須 由 該 名於 本 公 司 股東 名 冊 上 就 聯 名 持 有股 份 之 其 姓 名位 列 首 位 的股 東 簽 署 ， 方 爲 有 效。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.
    為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 在 本回 條 上 的 額 外書 寫 指 示 ，本 公 司 將 不 予 處 理 。
  • Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of t he auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f) 委 任 代表 表 格 。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 4 036 M
EBIT 2019 2 238 M
Net income 2019 2 037 M
Debt 2019 10 118 M
Yield 2019 7,40%
P/E ratio 2019 6,80x
P/E ratio 2020 7,60x
EV / Sales2019 5,86x
EV / Sales2020 5,49x
Capitalization 13 517 M
Technical analysis trends LIFESTYLE INTERNATIONAL HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,42  HKD
Last Close Price 9,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luen Hung Lau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fuk-Chuen Poon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wai-Hoi Doo Non-Executive Director
Yuk Wai Lau Non-Executive Director
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFESTYLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-24.11%1 723
WESFARMERS LTD20.08%29 949
MAGAZINE LUIZA48.89%12 484
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-22.86%6 694
FIVE BELOW INC15.61%6 444
PLAZA SA--.--%4 504
