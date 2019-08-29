Lifestyle International : LETTER TO NEW SHAREHOLDERS - ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

30 August 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the articles of association of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), the Company will make available the following options for you to elect for receipt of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.lifestylehk.com.hk (" Website Version ") in place of receiving printed copies, and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version option. To make your election, please mark (X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return it to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar ("Hong Kong Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. If you post your Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Reply Form and need not to affix a stamp when returning your Reply Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

If the Company does not receive the enclosed Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 30 September 2019, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving Website Version of all future Corporate Communications and a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar or by sending an email to lifestylehk.ecom@computershare.com.hkto change the means of receipt and/or choice of language of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reasons, have difficulty in accessing to the Corporate Communications, the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar will upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Please note that (a) printed copies of the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the same will also be available on the Company's website at www.lifestylehk.com.hkand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the hotline of the Hong Kong Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited

Poon Fuk Chuen

Company Secretary

