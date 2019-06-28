Log in
Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting

06/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, announced the results of the votes taken at the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Stockholders elected the following directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

Jeffrey SiegelChairman/Executive Chairman, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Robert B. KayChief Executive Officer, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Michael J. JearyRetired Advertising Executive
John KoegelPrincipal, Jo-Tan, LLC
Cherrie NanningaPartner, Real Estate Solutions Group, LLC
Craig PhillipsRetired Senior Vice President -  Distribution, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Bruce G. PollackManaging Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC
Dennis E. ReavesConsultant
Michael J. ReganRetired Certified Public Accountant
Michael SchnabelPartner, Centre Partners Management, LLC

In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019.

On an advisory (non-binding) basis, stockholders approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Lifetime’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on August 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 1, 2019.

Lifetime Brands, Inc

Lifetime Brands is a leading global provider of kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®  and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Weather and PlanetBox®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Sophie Throsby
212-355-4449

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
