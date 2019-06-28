Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting
0
06/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT
GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, announced the results of the votes taken at the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Stockholders elected the following directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders:
Jeffrey Siegel
Chairman/Executive Chairman, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Robert B. Kay
Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Michael J. Jeary
Retired Advertising Executive
John Koegel
Principal, Jo-Tan, LLC
Cherrie Nanninga
Partner, Real Estate Solutions Group, LLC
Craig Phillips
Retired Senior Vice President - Distribution, Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Bruce G. Pollack
Managing Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC
Dennis E. Reaves
Consultant
Michael J. Regan
Retired Certified Public Accountant
Michael Schnabel
Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC
In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2019.
On an advisory (non-binding) basis, stockholders approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.
On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Lifetime’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on August 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 1, 2019.
Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Lifetime Brands is a leading global provider of kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit® and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Weather and PlanetBox®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.