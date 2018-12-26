Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lifetime Brands Inc    LCUT

LIFETIME BRANDS INC (LCUT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Lifetime Brands, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 02:15pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Lifetime Brands, Inc.  (NASDAQ: LCUT).

If you are a shareholder of Lifetime Brands, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:
http://pjlfirm.com/lifetime-brands-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000. One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-lifetime-brands-inc-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-300770743.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIFETIME BRANDS INC
02:15pPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Lifetime Brands, Inc. for Pote..
PR
11/15LIFETIME BRANDS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
11/13LIFETIME BRANDS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08LIFETIME BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
11/08LIFETIME BRANDS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
11/08LIFETIME BRANDS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/08Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
GL
11/05LIFETIME BRANDS INC : quaterly earnings release
10/31LIFETIME BRANDS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/31LIFETIME BRANDS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.