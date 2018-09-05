LifeVantage Expands in Europe, Launches in Austria

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to Europe, LifeVantage (Nasdaq:LFVN) has formally expanded into Austria. The new market opened September 1 and is open for both distributor enrollments and orders, as well as customer orders.



“This is yet another step forward in expanding our strategic footprint throughout Europe and a key part of the larger European plan,” said Dave Fleming, Senior Vice President of Global Field Development Americas/Europe. “With experienced market leadership in place, we anticipate great things moving forward in Austria.”

Similar to Germany, LifeVantage will initially offer its flagship Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer®, its complete TrueScience® Beauty System – the company’s popular line of Nrf2-enhanced skin care products – and its probiotic supplement known in Europe as Pro+.

Select LifeVantage products were recently made available in Austria – and six other countries – for the first time in April on a not-for-resale basis as part of LifeVantage’s new Global Customer Acquisition Program. Since that time, Austria has shown promise in a relatively short period of time, and the company anticipates it playing an important role in expansion into other European markets.

With the addition of Austria, LifeVantage now has a formal presence in 13 markets in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

“This latest expansion is emblematic not only of our ongoing commitment to Europe as a whole but to our commitment to make our products available on an increasingly global scale,” said LifeVantage CEO Darren Jensen. “Austria is the latest evidence of that, but there is more to come.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics – a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The company is engaged in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products, including Protandim®, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; TrueScience®, a line of Nrf2 infused skin care products; Petandim™ for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs; Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes; PhysIQ™, a Smart Weight Management System; and Omega+, a 3-in-1 fish oil supplement. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .

