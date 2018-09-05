Log in
LifeVantage Expands in Europe, Launches in Austria

09/05/2018

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to Europe, LifeVantage (Nasdaq:LFVN) has formally expanded into Austria. The new market opened September 1 and is open for both distributor enrollments and orders, as well as customer orders.

“This is yet another step forward in expanding our strategic footprint throughout Europe and a key part of the larger European plan,” said Dave Fleming, Senior Vice President of Global Field Development Americas/Europe. “With experienced market leadership in place, we anticipate great things moving forward in Austria.”

Similar to Germany, LifeVantage will initially offer its flagship Protandim Nrf2 Synergizer®, its complete TrueScience® Beauty System – the company’s popular line of Nrf2-enhanced skin care products – and its probiotic supplement known in Europe as Pro+.

Select LifeVantage products were recently made available in Austria – and six other countries – for the first time in April on a not-for-resale basis as part of LifeVantage’s new Global Customer Acquisition Program. Since that time, Austria has shown promise in a relatively short period of time, and the company anticipates it playing an important role in expansion into other European markets.

With the addition of Austria, LifeVantage now has a formal presence in 13 markets in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

“This latest expansion is emblematic not only of our ongoing commitment to Europe as a whole but to our commitment to make our products available on an increasingly global scale,” said LifeVantage CEO Darren Jensen. “Austria is the latest evidence of that, but there is more to come.”

About LifeVantage Corporation
LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics – a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The company is engaged in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products, including Protandim®, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; TrueScience®, a line of Nrf2 infused skin care products; Petandim™ for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs; Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes; PhysIQ™, a Smart Weight Management System; and Omega+, a 3-in-1 fish oil supplement. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe", "hopes", "intends", "estimates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates", "look forward to", "goal", "may be", and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our future growth and projected success in certain markets. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Scott Van Winkle
Managing Director, ICR
(617) 956-6736
scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:
Chris Taylor
Director of Communications, LifeVantage
(801) 432-9170
chtaylor@lifevantage.com  

life.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
