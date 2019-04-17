Log in
LIFEVANTAGE CORP

(LFVN)
LifeVantage to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on May 1, 2019

04/17/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2019, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (888) 394-8218 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (323) 701-0225. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, May 8, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 3897546, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 3897546.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The company is engaged in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including Protandim®, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; TrueScience®, a line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products; Petandim™ for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs; Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes; PhysIQ™, a Smart Weight Management System; and Omega+, a 3-in-1 fish oil supplement. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Van Winkle
Managing Director, ICR
(617) 956-6736
scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

