MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LifeVantage Corp    LFVN

LIFEVANTAGE CORP

(LFVN)
LifeVantage to Present at the ROTH Conference 2019

03/13/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) today announced that Darren Jensen, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Fife, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and meeting with investors at the ROTH Conference 2019, to be held March 17-19, 2019, at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA.

The slide presentation to be referenced at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The company is engaged in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including Protandim®, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; TrueScience®, a line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products; Petandim™ for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs; Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes; PhysIQ™, a Smart Weight Management System; and Omega+, a 3-in-1 fish oil supplement. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Van Winkle
Managing Director, ICR
(617) 956-6736
scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

 

life.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Jensen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garry M. Mauro Chairman
Charles J. Wach Chief Operating Officer
Steven R. Fife Chief Financial Officer
Nathalie Chevreau Senior Vice President Research & Development
